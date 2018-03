ЧМ по лёгкой атлетике обернулся серией курьёзов

Here's a new one: EVERYONE in heat 3 of the 400 at World Indoors just got disqualified.



Casualties include world leader Bralon Taplin and reigning silver medalist Abdalelah Haroun.



Haroun DQ'd for false start, the other four for lane infringements. pic.twitter.com/IsoOJWXbj2— Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) March 2, 2018