I’ve not had an opportunity to use the simulator to assess the new circuit which we will use for the second Bahrain race, so it means we will have to improvise a bit and see what we can squeeze out of the car. It will be a case of learning quickly. #F1 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #DK26 pic.twitter.com/06AAgfItLp— Daniil Kvyat (@kvyatofficial) December 2, 2020