Ещё
Scientists found a gene that can be responsible for tamed behaviour of domesticated animals
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Scientists found a gene that can be responsible for tamed behaviour of domesticated animals 

Чердак 8 августа 2018
Фото: Чердак
The fox genome has been studied for the first time as a part of the fox domestication experiment, which has been being conducted in the Novosibirsk Academgorodok since 1959.
«The authors consider SorCS1 to be one of the most likely candidates for the role of the gene responsible for tamed behaviour, since it regulates proteins involved in the connection between neurons. Mutations in this gene can lead to disturbances in the entire glutamate system of the body which were observed in patients with autism and a number of other mental illnesses. Therefore, SorCS1 is a potential target gene for those who develop strategies for treating these diseases, » the press release said.
Чердак: последние новости
Всё по науке: часть четвёртая Scientists intend to find out where the ancient Greeks brought silver to the Crimea and Taman from Wind turbines and solar panels will help save energy in the technopolis 'Era'
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Лидеров российского сноуборда оставили без зарплат25
Аршавин «зажигает» в Казахстане3
«Со мной поступили жестоко»: скандал в российском сноуборде5
Новый разлад у Тутберидзе: что происходит11
Смолов забил свой первый мяч за «Локомотив»2
Видео
00:33
Гол Ибрагимовича засчитали только после видеоповтора
Футбол
00:15
Роналду заставили спеть
Футбол
01:01
«Уничтожить себя»: почему Сотникова отказалась выступать
Фигурное катание Статьи
02:15
Черчесов объяснился за отсутствие Смолова в сборной
Футбол
00:37
«Зачем ты нас предала»: Медведева ответила на обвинения
Фигурное катание Статьи
09:23
«Ари поступил не по-мужски, его накажут по справедливости»
Футбол Статьи
00:04
Бедная Маша
Теннис Статьи
01:01
Великий спортсмен угодил в психбольницу
Летние виды спорта
00:40
Олимпийская чемпионка сделала неожиданное признание
Фигурное катание
02:18
«То, что он жив, уже хорошо»
Автоспорт
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение