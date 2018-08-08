Scientists found a gene that can be responsible for tamed behaviour of domesticated animals

The fox genome has been studied for the first time as a part of the fox domestication experiment, which has been being conducted in the Novosibirsk Academgorodok since 1959.

«The authors consider SorCS1 to be one of the most likely candidates for the role of the gene responsible for tamed behaviour, since it regulates proteins involved in the connection between neurons. Mutations in this gene can lead to disturbances in the entire glutamate system of the body which were observed in patients with autism and a number of other mental illnesses. Therefore, SorCS1 is a potential target gene for those who develop strategies for treating these diseases, » the press release said.