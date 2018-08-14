Siberian scientists developed a new technique for treating obesity in children

The technique offered by SibMed includes three stages. The first one involves a detailed anamnesis and an analysis of the individual characteristics of the child.

On the second stage an evaluation of nutrition features is performed, using the 'Nutritest' programme developed by the Research Institute of Nutrition, Biotechnology, and Food Safety. In the course of the test, the child’s diet is analysed, the composition of food is determined, and the assessment is made of which substances are in excess in the body, and which are in deficiency. The bioimpedansometry (an analysis of the amount of fat and fluid in the body, muscle and bone mass and metabolism) is performed on the third stage, and also body composition (fat, water, muscles) is determined. An individual patient treatment programme is then developed based on the complex analysis and examination.