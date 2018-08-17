Pskov archaeologists found a rare 'receipt' of Peter the Great’s time about paying for a beard

«During the restoration of [items from] the Podznoyevsky treasure trove, a so-called beard badge was found, or a beard kopeika (a small coin, an analogue of a penny in the Anglo-Saxon world). It is a metal token that served as a receipt confirming that a special fee allowing wearing a beard was paid. It was introduced by Peter I in 1698, and this badge had to be presented at the entrance to a city as evidence that the fee on the beard was paid. The one found in Pskov is the second such badge ever found, it was minted in 1699, and it is preserved better than the one that is kept in the Hermitage, » Zakurina explained.

Everyone who did not want to part with a beard had to pay the fee, and 'in exchange' he would receive a special metal token. There is a date on the beard badge of 1699, and on the reverse there is a depiction of a beard with the inscription «Dengi vzyaty» («The money was received»).