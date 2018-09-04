Ещё
ENCE eSports и BIG выступят на StarSeries i-League Season 6
ENCE eSports и BIG выступят на StarSeries i-League Season 6 

Советский спорт + ещё 4 5 часов назад
Фото: CyberSport.ru
. @ence and @BIGCLANgg complete the list of participants for StarSeries i-League S6#csgo #cssltv We present you the last two teams that received invites to the main part of the #StarSeriesS6 — ENCE Esports and BIG. Details:https://t.co/F4zmjtBBCv pic.twitter.com/Nfto5lpFdv
— StarLadder CS:GO (@cssltv) 4 сентября 2018 г.
Участники турнира: Fnatic, Gambit Esports, Renegades, HellRaisers, Ninjas in Pyjamas, North, NRG Esports, Fragsters, The Imperial, Sprout, OpTic Gaming, compLexity Gaming, TyLoo, CyberZen, ENCE eSports, BIG.
StarSeries i-League Season 6 пройдет с 7 по 14 октября в Киеве. 16 команд разыграют призовой фонд в $300 тыс.
SoNNeikO и Blizzy присоединились к составу Natus Vincere ENCE eSports прошла на EPICENTER 2018 - Wild Card Vega Squadron сыграет с Team Spirit в первом матче на FACEIT Major 2018
