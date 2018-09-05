Ещё
Сборная Белоруссии представила новую форму. Фото
Сборная Белоруссии представила новую форму. Фото 

Состоялась презентация новой формы сборной Белоруссии, сообщает Федерация футбола страны. Производитель формы — фирма Macron.
Промо-ролик новой формы сборной Беларуси по футболуhttps://t.co/oo2cs0E6oM
— АБФФ (@BelFootFeder) 3 сентября 2018 г.
В рамках Лиги наций сборная Белоруссии 8 сентября сыграет с Сан-Марино, а 11 сентября — с Молдавией.
Macron and the Belarus Football Association have unveiled the new uniforms for the National team. With this kit Macron is proud to follow the @BelFootFeder team in the next UEFA Nations League and in the qualifiers to Euro 2020. Shop now: https://t.co/erxQ34cHW5 pic.twitter.com/OWANhbHUdA
— Macron (@MacronSports) 3 сентября 2018 г.
