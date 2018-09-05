TNC Predator объявила об уходе Raven и Sam_H

Today we are announcing the departure of Raven and SamH from our roster. Both of them have been integral members of the team as we grew from a small group of Dota 2 aspirants to become a successful organization. pic.twitter.com/MDbkvl1P5S

— TNC Predator (@TNCPredator) 5 сентября 2018 г.

Raven и Sam_H выступали за TNC Predator (ранее TNC Pro Team) с 2016 года. На The International 2018 команда заняла 13-16 место.

Состав TNC Predator:

Карло «Kuku» Палад Тимоти «Tims» Рандрап Армель Пауль «Armel» Тэбиос