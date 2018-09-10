Astralis примет участие в EPICENTER 2018

A fair amount of tension surrounded deciding the recipient of the second direct invite to the #EPICENTER CS:GO group stage. Thanks to a lucky throw of the dice and a great record in 2018, it’s going to be @astralisgg! Looking forward to seeing you in Moscow, guys 🍻#epicgg #csgo pic.twitter.com/owC0v13DRO

— EPICENTER (@epicentergg) 10 сентября 2018 г.

Ранее организаторы выдали инвайт Natus Vincere.

EPICENTER 2018 пройдет с 23 по 28 октября в Москве. Восемь команд разыграют призовой фонд в $300 тыс.