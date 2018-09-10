Ещё
Astralis примет участие в EPICENTER 2018
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Astralis примет участие в EPICENTER 2018 

Советский спорт 4 часа назад
A fair amount of tension surrounded deciding the recipient of the second direct invite to the #EPICENTER CS:GO group stage. Thanks to a lucky throw of the dice and a great record in 2018, it’s going to be @astralisgg! Looking forward to seeing you in Moscow, guys 🍻#epicgg #csgo pic.twitter.com/owC0v13DRO
— EPICENTER (@epicentergg) 10 сентября 2018 г.
Ранее организаторы выдали инвайт Natus Vincere.
EPICENTER 2018 пройдет с 23 по 28 октября в Москве. Восемь команд разыграют призовой фонд в $300 тыс.
Советский спорт: последние новости
TNC Predator объявила об уходе Raven и Sam_H Алик «V-Tune» Воробей стал пятым игроком Odium Nine, oliver и HesteJoe-Rotten стали игроками Team Spirit
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
«Тутберидзе отправила Медведеву рожать детей»57
Американец стал депутатом в России99
Ты для нас умерла: как Медведеву встретили в Москве217
Тарасова не оценила таланта Загитовой1
Дзюба неожиданно «вылетел» из сборной35
Видео
05:00
«Предала вторую мать»: как Медведеву встретили в Москве
Фигурное катание
03:27
Американец стал депутатом в России
MMA
04:09
«Тутберидзе отправила Медведеву рожать детей»
Фигурное катание
02:39
Еще четыре российских спортсмена меняют гражданство
Биатлон
00:40
Промес провёл первую тренировку в «Севилье»
Футбол
00:08
«Поехал кукухой». Бендтнер напал на таксиста
Футбол
04:09
Ты для нас умерла: как Медведеву встретили в Москве
Фигурное катание
00:45
Серена Уильямс устроила скандал на US Open и проиграла
Теннис
00:36
Хрупкий турок. Лебедев нокаутировл Алтункаю
Бокс Статьи
00:33
Гол Ибрагимовича засчитали только после видеоповтора
Футбол
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение