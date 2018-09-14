Команда Resolut1on присоединились к организации Forward Gaming

September 14, 2018 — We are thrilled to announce the birth of our esports organization Forward Gaming and excited to be welcoming our first Dota 2 roster:@Resolut1on_@UniverseDota@YawaR_YS@MSSDota@SVGDota@Aui_2000@KBBQDotA Read: https://t.co/hFfrFmquWj pic.twitter.com/yDJEJuHFX9

— Forward Gaming (@goforwardgg) 14 сентября 2018 г.

Напомним, игроки покинули VGJ.Storm 29 августа. На The International 2018 коллектив занял 7-8 место.

Состав Forward Gaming:

Роман «Resolut1on» Фоминок Саахил «UNiVeRsE» Арора Явар «YawaR» Хассан Ариф «MSS» Анвар Авери «SVG» Сильверман Кёртис «Aui_2000 Линг» (тренер)