Команда Resolut1on присоединились к организации Forward Gaming
Команда Resolut1on присоединились к организации Forward Gaming 

Советский спорт 2 часа назад
September 14, 2018 — We are thrilled to announce the birth of our esports organization Forward Gaming and excited to be welcoming our first Dota 2 roster:@Resolut1on_@UniverseDota@YawaR_YS@MSSDota@SVGDota@Aui_2000@KBBQDotA Read: https://t.co/hFfrFmquWj pic.twitter.com/yDJEJuHFX9
— Forward Gaming (@goforwardgg) 14 сентября 2018 г.
Напомним, игроки покинули VGJ.Storm 29 августа. На The International 2018 коллектив занял 7-8 место.
Состав Forward Gaming:
Роман «Resolut1on» Фоминок Саахил «UNiVeRsE» Арора Явар «YawaR» Хассан Ариф «MSS» Анвар Авери «SVG» Сильверман Кёртис «Aui_2000 Линг» (тренер)
Алик «V-Tune» Воробей стал пятым игроком Odium EternaLEnVy, Sneyking и Skemberlu перешли в compLexity Gaming Team Secret приглашена на ESL One Hamburg 2018
