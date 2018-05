Неймар решил, где будет выступать

Neymar thought seriously about leaving PSG. He has not been the happiest and that suspicion created a series of press stories about him and Real Madrid. Real kept open ears/mind about it. He also wanted to leave FCB after one season. It takes him a while to settle. But now… pic.twitter.com/rJHUhHr9Cf— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) 21 мая 2018 г.