«Рома» назвала «Енисей» командой дня в Twitter 

#ASRoma’s Twitter Team of the Day is @FCEniseyEN from the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. It’s their 1st season in the Russian Premier League & their very 1st day on EN Twitter. Coached by one-time Roma player Dmitri Alenichev, we already like EniseyEN Admin’s style. 🦁🤝🐺 pic.twitter.com/r6fpsF2vv4— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 14 ноября 2018 г.