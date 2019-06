Vicente Navarro Aparicio was a Valencia season ticket holder. He'd watch every home game… even when he turned blind, he kept going to the Mestalla Stadium to support his team.



Now, in seat 164 of row 15 in the Tribuna Central section sits this statue in honour of Vicente ❤ pic.twitter.com/8SHW4fr57x— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) 3 июня 2019 г.