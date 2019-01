Tonight, Evgeni Malkin’s skates have a special message on them in support of all of those affected by the deadly explosion in his hometown of Magnitogorsk, Russia.



The rough translation on each skate is «Magnitogorsk we are with you» and «Magnitogorsk you are in my heart». pic.twitter.com/abojfJprvM— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) 3 января 2019 г.