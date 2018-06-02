Магомедшарипов проведет поединок против Родригеса в UFC 8 сентября

Мексиканский боец MMA Яир Родригес в своем Интсграме подтвердил, что проведет бой против россиянина Забита Магомедшарипова на турнире UFC 227, который состоится 8 сентября в Лас-Вегасе. — Я возвращаюсь в октагон ради своей мечты — стать чемпионом UFC. Забит Магомедшарипов, до встречи 8 сентября в Лас-Вегасе, — написал Родригес. Последний бой в UFC Магомедшарипов провел 7 апреля, победив представителя США Кайла Бочняка. Всего на счету россиянина 15 побед и одно поражение в ММА. В активе Родригеса 10 побед и 2 поражения.

Феномен Забит. Почему Хабиб не единственная российская звезда UFC // Забит Магомедшарипов: «В UFC мне предложили очень приятную сумму, я не ожидал»

#happynews @zabit_magomedsharipov Me dirijo todos mis fans, amigos y familiares por su apoyo a mi carrera. También me gustaría agradecer a todas aquellas compañías que han mostrado interés en mi persona y trabajo. — Sean Shelby y yo tenemos un amigo en común, Mario Delgado. Él fue la conexión entre nosotros y ayudó a establecer una reunión entre Sean & yo donde tuvimos una conversación amistosa durante el almuerzo del viernes. Nos dimos cuenta de que lo que sucedió fue una gran falta de comunicación y un mal momento. Después de la conversación estoy feliz de saber que el UFC & yo estamos en los mejores términos y ahora estoy de vuelta en el camino para perseguir mi sueño de convertirme en campeón de UFC. Zabit Magomedsharipov, te veo el 8 de septiembre en Las Vegas. Respetuosamente: Yair Rodriguez. Viva Mexico! 🇲🇽... I address to all my fans, friends and family for always been supportive of my career. As well I’ll like to thank all of those companies showing interest on my persona and work. — Sean Shelby and I have a friend in common, Mario Delgado, he was the connection between us. He set up a meeting between Sean & I, where we had a friendly conversation during lunch on Friday. We got into the interview realization that what happened was a big miscommunication and bad timing. After the conversation I’m happy to know that the UFC & I are in the best terms ever and now I’m back in track to chase my dream of become a UFC champion. Zabit Magomedsharipov, see you September 8th in Las Vegas. Respectfully: Yair Rodriguez. Viva Mexico! 🇲🇽

Публикация от Yair Rodriguez Official (@panteraufc) 2 Июн 2018 в 9:56 PDT