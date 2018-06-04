Экс-чемпионка UFC Миша Тейт родила девочку (фото)

Бывшая чемпионка UFC в легчайшем весе Миша Тейт стала мамой.

Around midnight last night, I texted @mieshatate and told her that she had 24 hours to produce my birthday twin. And she did. Best birthday present ever! 😂. I’m so proud of my incredible friend. After 67 hours of labor, she gave birth to a perfect, tiny human. I am so proud of her, to be able to call her one of my best friends, and to share a birthday with this little piece of magic named Amaia. So many congratulations to @mieshatate and @johnnyboymma!. Thank you for the messages and texts. It’s been an especially taxing week for me, but somehow you all made it better. 💕. This special occasion was too good to keep to myself, but it’s back to radio silence for me. 🤘🏻

Публикация от Myra (@myravegas)

3 Июн 2018 в 10:24 PDT Напомним, бывшая обладательница титулов Strikeforce и UFC в легчайшем весе, Миша Тейт, объявила о завершении карьеры в ноябре позапрошлого года, проиграв единогласным судейским решением Ракель Пениннгтон на UFC 205 в Нью-Йорке.