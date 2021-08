Dutch star Sifan Hassan (who is attempting to win gold in the 1,500, 5K and 10K) falls just before the bell in the first round of the women’s 1,500m.



BUT she gets back up and wins her heat in 4:05.17.



WHAT?! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/riUa5sjZxJ— Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 2, 2021