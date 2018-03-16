This Nerve Agent Could Have EASILY Been Made in UK: Russia’s Reply to UK Ultimatum

Russian rep, Vasily Nebenzya, once again reminded the UNSC that Russia is ready to cooperate, but won't work under any ultimatums. He stated that the UK must follow the international protocol, sending Russia a request through the OPCW . Our country will respond in a timely manner.

Also, Nebenzya has pointed out that the UK has turned presumption of innocence into presumption of guilt. We have questions for both London and Washington.

Vasily Nebenzya RF's UN rep: «We're not chemists here, but I'll share an opinion of a professional chemist. In order for the British experts to determine that this gas truly is the Newcomer, not something else, they must have a so-called Control Standard. In order for them to prove it's the right compound, they must compare it to a proper Control Standard. If they claim to be the Newcomer gas, they must have a Control Standard for this substance. It means they have a collection and a formula, which is essential in this story. In other words, if the UK strongly believes this to be the Newcomer gas, they have its chemical formula, its samples, and they're capable of producing it».