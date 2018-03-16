Top Russian Experts Ask, «Why Are Weak Countries Telling Russia How to Act?»

Vitaly Tretyakov, political analyst:

— I find it obvious that when people have no compelling reasons the people who we considered gentlemen and ladies act so rude having no evidence or the photos of the deceased…

— They're in a coma.

— Did they tell you that? They might be in a coma or they might be strolling around London. Nobody has seen that. They can't even show us the damn photos. It proves their countries and positions are weak.

— The weak countries are telling us to shut up.

— Why are they…

— The rule of the weak.

— Why… They would have shown us if there was something serious. Some tiny bullet or a small dagger of some sort. They can't. Because it will damage Putin's presidential reputation. Their motives have long been discovered. We shouldn't expect something that won't happen the bodies, for instance. We have a tough way, a tough fight ahead. They want to destroy the current international institutions. But we should be building the new ones instead. Russia is trying to cooperate with other countries. The UN is good while we are the permanent members of their Security Council. They want to terminate it. They'll try to create an alternative to the UN. Why aren't we trying to create an alternative? That's the main point — we have to respond somehow. Putin has demonstrated and he always does that really well: he waits especially when his counterparts, his opponents are nervous his «partners», as he calls them. By the way, the European-Atlantic civilization is acting ruder than the vendors at the Cherkizovsky market in the 90s. But we're still considering them to be cultured. Putin waits for them to make a mistake. And they definitely will. We just have to wait. It was the same with Crimea. Crimeans wanted to join Russia and many Russians wanted Crimea back. But the circumstances were against us. And one day, those Western fools in Kiev made a mistake that allowed us to grab Crimea. They'll make the same mistake. It'll happen…

— And we'll grab London.