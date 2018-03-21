«The Sanctions Only Made Putin Stronger» — Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Explains Landslide Victory

— Mr. Mikhalkov, You've joined us, I give the floor to you. You're welcome.

Nikita Mikhalkov, director: «It's a landslide. I think sanctions also contributed to it, which was positive for us. Obviously, when they tried to suppress Russian society, we consolidated around the leader, an effective leader who isn't afraid to counter the American expansion, which Europe accepted with gratitude, pretending to want it. I think what happened… I don't want to comment on the candidates, but the problem is that… It seems to me that, today, Putin is the only person who doesn't promise what he can't do, but does what he promises. I think that nowadays, when incredible mayhem is taking place around us, provocations with horrible scenarios, etc, it's symbolic that people cast their ballots with hope and a smile.

Thus, whatever they say, I wish to congratulate us as well as all of the candidates. I understand their frustration etc, but, at the debates in Nizhny Novgorod, I asked them: „What will you do when Putin wins?“, they answered: „We'll work“. I responded: „Perfect, you have a wonderful program, you wish all the best for your homeland. So work, and Putin will lead us, that's it“.

— „What about Titov?“ But before discussing it, I'd like to say my apologies to Mr. Mikhalkov. In one of my programs, I made a gaffe speaking about the debate between Mr. Mikhalkov and Viktor Yerofeyev. I said that in your movie about Mr. Putin Mr. Mikhalkov said he didn't call for a third term. I was wrong, it wasn't in the movie.