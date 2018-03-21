Ещё
Lavrov: Moscow Will Take London to Task for Poisoning Skripal and His Daughter
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on Skripal's case: «Moscow insists on cooperating with London in accordance with the Chemical Weapon Convention and intends to get Britain to answer all its questions».
Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister: «What we're seeing today is them going every which way in a panic, trying to persuade their partners to support Britain in this case without actually producing any evidence. I think everybody understands what's going on, but out of fake solidarity, they are forced to mumble some words that could just barely be interpreted as support for London».
