Russian Paralympic Champions Share the Secret to Their Success With President Putin

Russian Paralympians have proven that moral courage and self-confidence can overcome any obstacles. Our athletes weren't broken by the fact that their team was cut or that they had no national symbols or the tough pressure they were under. Vladimir Putin spoke about it in Kremlin today, when awarding the victors from the Pyongyang Paralympic Games. In this hard battle, they won 24 medals, 8 of which were gold.

Aleksey Petrov reports with the details.

Here are our Paralympic champions, still nervous and worried, even though the games are over. The competition is behind them, this is their moment of glory in the Kremlin. This is a true triumph. Despite the fact that the team was limited, only 30 people, and in the neutral status, they still came in second, with 24 medals.

Vladimir Putin: «You've displayed top skills, great moral courage. You've confirmed Russia's position among the leaders of the world's Paralympic sports. And, you did it with the minority of your team, equally competing with the best Paralympic teams. I must say how proud Russia is of how you carry the mission of a Paralympian with dignity. You inspire and mesmerize the world».

Valery Redkozubov can't hold his emotions back when receiving the award. His picture with the President comes out spectacular.

The President thanks the athletes and those who made it all possible — coaches and doctors. he announces the Paralympians' names and the orchestra plays a famous tune.

For Ekaterina Rumyantseva, this was her first competition. She used to be into soccer and track and field, but she really found herself in skiing. The coach, Irina Gromova, talks about her proteges' attitude, including Irina Gulyaeva, who was also awarded by the President.

Irina Gromova, a Paralympics coach: «We won to prove that we fight. This is our life, our favorite job».

Medal of Honor went to Mikhalina Lysova. Her vision is impaired, but sh as plenty of energy and will to win. She took down the targets, using a signal from her headphones.

Mikhalina Lysova, a 6-time Paralympic champion: «There were a lot of tears, a lot of happiness. Of course, I cried when my head coach called me to tell me to pack my things, buy a ticket, and fly to South Korea. I was, like, 'What do you mean?' And he said, 'You're in'».

Marta Zainullina tells us about the conditions they had to fight in for the victory.

Marta Zainullina, a silver Paralympic champion 2018: «They took our hymn and our flag, but they were in our hearts. With our performance and victory, we once again showed that we're a strong nation».

And, Anna Milenina ran towards her medals and the Medal of Honor.

The government will support those who weren't admitted to the Paralympic Games.

Vladimir Putin: «We'll do everything to support these brave people so that their talent and will keep giving hope to everyone in a tough life situation. Among other things, we'll host Paralympic Games with a special status this year. Of course, their pay will be equal to that of Paralympians from Pyongyang. Obviously, we'll continue to fight for Russia's athletic honor and all our pure athletes. We stand for sports without politics and double standards. We'll prove our country's devotion to sports ideals in action».

Aleksey Bugaev's mother was rooting for her son in South Korea. The 20-year-old downhill skier from Krasnoyarsk takes gold on at a crazy speed. And here it is, the Medal of Honor in the Kremlin.

Aleksey Bugaev, a 3-times Paralympic champion: «Mr.President, I'd like to congratulate you on your victory in the election. I wish you the same wise and successful ruling as before. We promise to train just as hard and to perform with the same spirit, despite all the obstacles, which will only unite us. We won, we win, we'll keep on winning».

Vladimir Putin: «How do you do it? Of course, your families, coaches, and specialists play a big role. But, it's all about you, your will to win. And I want to thank you for that».

Then, the traditional glass of champagne followed, despite the athletic discipline.

Vladimir Putin: «I don't want you to break your athletic regime, but it's just a little bit».

In an informal setting, Paralympians give their gifts to the President.

"This sweater is for you, to show you our support. «Us is We» You're a strong leader, and we rest easy, knowing the country is in your hands. Thank you".

Vladimir Putin says that Russia will continue to fight for her athletes' honor.