Более сотни черных дельфинов выбросились на побережье в Австралии. Фото

Рыбаки обнаружили 150 умирающих черных дельфинов на берегу в Австралии. Только 15 из них до сих пор живы. Об этом в пятницу, 23 марта, сообщила газета The Sydney Morning Herald.

Эколог Бен Тэннок рассказал, что специалисты и подготовленные добровольцы попытаются вывести оставшихся животных на глубину.

Credit to @angleseaadventurer: A very sad day at Hamelin Bay today as I came across 150+ beached whales whilst on a morning run. It knocks the air from your lungs to see these beautiful creatures either dead or struggling for their lives knowing that it’s part of nature and there is very little we can do to assist. The few other onlookers on the beach were also silenced for words and there was a very somber and regretful atmosphere amongst everyone. Why does it happen? It makes you appreciate every moment and the natural landscapes around us even more. Take care everyone. #hamelinbay #whales #beachedwhales Buy T-shirt

on BLUETEESHOP.COM Публикация от blueteeshop.com (@whale_life_us)

22 Мар 2018 в 9:40 PDT Sometimes things seem so unfair %F0%9 °F%98%AD #keepfighting #beachedwhales #savethewhales #southwestwa #hamelinbay

Публикация от Sammy (@turnwood_farm)

22 Мар 2018 в 6:27 PDT Надеюсь, мы сможем спасти большую часть, но как только они выбрасываются на берег, они очень быстро погибают

— Бен Тэннок.

Он заявил, что пляж, на котором находятся дельфины, закрыт для людей.

Спасателей предупредили, что они должны следить за акулами, так как они могут приплыть к берегу за дельфинами.

Not what we were expecting to see on our early morning salmon chase… pushed one out and it turned straight around and beached itself again. #pilotwhales #beachedwhales #pilotwhaleshamelin

Публикация от Rockafella Pictures (@gababylon)

22 Мар 2018 в 5:55 PDT Дельфинов заметили рыбаки утром около 6:00 и предупредили об этом власти.

Тэннок сказал, что этот вид дельфинов часто выбрасывается на берег.

Helping to save the whales, washed up this morning at #hamelinbay This one was very tired, and bleeding from cuts off the rocks. We managed to get it off the rocks, but it beached again around the corner. So, we had another go. Spent about an hour trying to help it. It could hardly swim as it was so tired. More were washed up at the other end of the beach too. Quite an experience. #savethewhales #whales #beachedwhales #westernaustralia #justanotherdayinwa #amazing_wa #thisiswa #australiagram #seeaustralia #ig_australia #iloveaustralia #wow_australia2018 #focusaustralia #awesomeearth #ourplanetdaily #awesome_earthpix #liveauthentic #travelawesome #takemetoaustralia #aussiephotos #beautifulplaces #welivetoexplore #welltravelled #beautifuldestinations #travelingourplanet #sonyalpha #hifromsydney

Публикация от Hi from Sydney Australia (@heredownunder)

22 Мар 2018 в 10:53 PDT Власти предупредили местных жителей, чтобы они были осторожны, заходя в воду, пока проблему не решат. Для оценки ситуации на место происшествия направили сотрудников по сохранению биологического разнообразия.

Во вторник в Сети появилось видео, на котором две касатки растерзали дельфина. На кадрах видно, как одна из хищниц в какое-то мгновение показывается над водой, держа в пасти дельфина. После этого млекопитающее скрывается под водой. Как отметил один из исследователей, на следующий день после схватки между животными на берегу были обнаружены обглоданные останки дельфина.