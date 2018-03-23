Ещё
Более сотни черных дельфинов выбросились на побережье в Австралии. Фото
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Более сотни черных дельфинов выбросились на побережье в Австралии. Фото 

360tv.ru 2 часа назад
Рыбаки обнаружили 150 умирающих черных дельфинов на берегу в Австралии. Только 15 из них до сих пор живы. Об этом в пятницу, 23 марта, сообщила газета The Sydney Morning Herald.
Эколог Бен Тэннок рассказал, что специалисты и подготовленные добровольцы попытаются вывести оставшихся животных на глубину.
Credit to @angleseaadventurer: A very sad day at Hamelin Bay today as I came across 150+ beached whales whilst on a morning run. It knocks the air from your lungs to see these beautiful creatures either dead or struggling for their lives knowing that it’s part of nature and there is very little we can do to assist. The few other onlookers on the beach were also silenced for words and there was a very somber and regretful atmosphere amongst everyone. Why does it happen? It makes you appreciate every moment and the natural landscapes around us even more. Take care everyone. #hamelinbay #whales #beachedwhales Buy  T-shirt
on BLUETEESHOP.COM  Публикация от blueteeshop.com (@whale_life_us)
22 Мар 2018 в 9:40 PDT  Sometimes things seem so unfair %F0%9 °F%98%AD #keepfighting #beachedwhales #savethewhales #southwestwa #hamelinbay
Публикация от Sammy (@turnwood_farm)
22 Мар 2018 в 6:27 PDT  Надеюсь, мы сможем спасти большую часть, но как только они выбрасываются на берег, они очень быстро погибают
— Бен Тэннок.
Он заявил, что пляж, на котором находятся дельфины, закрыт для людей.
Спасателей предупредили, что они должны следить за акулами, так как они могут приплыть к берегу за дельфинами.
Not what we were expecting to see on our early morning salmon chase… pushed one out and it turned straight around and beached itself again. #pilotwhales #beachedwhales #pilotwhaleshamelin
Публикация от Rockafella Pictures (@gababylon)
22 Мар 2018 в 5:55 PDT  Дельфинов заметили рыбаки утром около 6:00 и предупредили об этом власти.
Тэннок сказал, что этот вид дельфинов часто выбрасывается на берег.
Helping to save the whales, washed up this morning at #hamelinbay This one was very tired, and bleeding from cuts off the rocks. We managed to get it off the rocks, but it beached again around the corner. So, we had another go. Spent about an hour trying to help it. It could hardly swim as it was so tired. More were washed up at the other end of the beach too. Quite an experience. #savethewhales #whales #beachedwhales #westernaustralia #justanotherdayinwa #amazing_wa #thisiswa #australiagram #seeaustralia #ig_australia #iloveaustralia #wow_australia2018 #focusaustralia #awesomeearth #ourplanetdaily #awesome_earthpix #liveauthentic #travelawesome #takemetoaustralia #aussiephotos #beautifulplaces #welivetoexplore #welltravelled #beautifuldestinations #travelingourplanet #sonyalpha #hifromsydney
Публикация от Hi from Sydney Australia (@heredownunder)
22 Мар 2018 в 10:53 PDT  Власти предупредили местных жителей, чтобы они были осторожны, заходя в воду, пока проблему не решат. Для оценки ситуации на место происшествия направили сотрудников по сохранению биологического разнообразия.
Во вторник в Сети появилось видео, на котором две касатки растерзали дельфина. На кадрах видно, как одна из хищниц в  какое-то  мгновение показывается над водой, держа в пасти дельфина. После этого млекопитающее скрывается под водой. Как отметил один из исследователей, на следующий день после схватки между животными на берегу были обнаружены обглоданные останки дельфина.
360tv.ru: последние новости
Пассажир самолета снял на камеру НЛО, который пролетал рядом Походка гориллы на задних лапах развлекла пользователей Жители Балашихи борются за спасение котов из подвалов
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
WADA разнесло МОК53
WADA пригрозило России судом за допинг3
Тарасова оценила выступление Коляды на ЧМ3
Легендарный хоккеист Шаталов покончил с собой96
Россиянин чуть не подрался с соперником из-за туалета
Видео
WADA назвало два последних условия для России
Зимние виды спорта
08:00
Загитова не ошиблась, но проиграла
Фигурное катание
05:48
Загитова идет на свой вечный рекорд
Фигурное катание
Рой Джонс записал поздравление для Путина
Бокс
00:46
Незнакомцы испортили день сборной России
Футбол
00:30
Тренировку россиян прервали из-за допинга
Футбол
«Че пыхтишь!» Тренер «Ак Барса» сорвался на журналиста
Хоккей
05:48
Загитовой отказали в новых рекордах
Фигурное катание
03:16
Шипулин готов отказаться от старта на Кубке мира
Биатлон
00:30
Россия представила гостевую форму на ЧМ-2018
Футбол
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение