Focus on the Next Life, Not This One — Popular Russian Priest on Top Talk Show (Dmitry Smirnov)

— Father Dmitry, the Pope has said that the world is ruled by capital, that capitalism is running wild, and that we must reject this. That the world is brutal, and the death of a homeless person doesn’t make the news in a paper, or television news. While the outrageous behavior of the newly-rich is covered to the max. He says, that we need to return to morality. Even the Pope noticed this. When we want to live unrighteously in the kingdom of the Golden Calf, everything is clear to us, and at the very top is the Forbes ranking. But how do we live righteously? What should be the first step?

— Not so long ago, a bit more than 2,000 years ago, God himself came down to Earth to tell the people how to live righteously. He turned into a man and told us how. Back then it was received with hostility, and he was killed. So there's no need to go back to anything, because those people who believe that he was the Messenger of God they try to live as He commanded, in spite of anything. And they understand very well gold's value, and everything else that this world has to offer. Because perhaps you have noticed, that a modern man is afraid to even say the word «death.» He would usually say: «What if something happens?» And everyone understands what he is talking about. Instead of cancer, he says «oncology». He doesn't say: «Dentistry. I have dentistry.» He says: «I have a toothache.» No, but «oncology»… Men are trying to live only here, on Earth. But life on Earth is a very short time, about 40 good wholesome years. The rest is illness, and then death, and after that eternity. And this is what we need to worry about. But money is only meant for this period of time.

— But we only see this time frame, no one sent us a telegram of what comes after. No one went on this journey and came back.

— No, many people have returned, hundreds of people. There are whole books about that. There is no nation on planet Earth that doesn't have a religion which demonstrates God, the religious experience, and life after death. In any case, this is obvious for most people. But unfortunately, people don't bother to prepare for such a crucial life event as the transition to eternity. Man doesn't know what's important and is seduced by those toys like a child: Like cars, planes, factories, money…

— I would also add soccer clubs.