Russia in Numbers: What Kind of World Records Has Russia Made in Its Agricultural Sector?

Which records is Russia setting in the agricultural sector?

Record-breaking grain harvest million tons (According to Rosstat), 2018

USSR — 128 Russia — 131 Russia's grains export million tons per season (According to evaluation and prediction by the International Grains Council), 2018

2015/16 — 34.8 2016/17 — 36.5 2017/18 — 45.1 4th place in the world

2nd place in the world

Countries leading in grains export million tons, 2017/18 season (As predicted by the International Grains Council), 2018

USA — 83.8 Russia — 45.1 Argentina — 41.6 Export of wheat

Russia's export of wheat million tons per season (According to evaluation and prediction by the International Grains Council), 2018

2015/16 — 25.5 2016/17 — 27.8 2017/18 — 35.6 Russia is the world's leader in wheat export