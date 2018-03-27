Ещё
Russia in Numbers: What Kind of World Records Has Russia Made in Its Agricultural Sector?
Which records is Russia setting in the agricultural sector?
Record-breaking grain harvest million tons (According to Rosstat), 2018
USSR — 128 Russia — 131  Russia's grains export million tons per season (According to evaluation and prediction by the International Grains Council), 2018
2015/16 — 34.8 2016/17 — 36.5 2017/18 — 45.1  4th place in the world
2nd place in the world
Countries leading in grains export million tons, 2017/18 season (As predicted by the International Grains Council), 2018
USA — 83.8 Russia — 45.1 Argentina — 41.6  Export of wheat
Russia's export of wheat million tons per season (According to evaluation and prediction by the International Grains Council), 2018
2015/16 — 25.5  2016/17 — 27.8  2017/18 — 35.6  Russia is the world's leader in wheat export
