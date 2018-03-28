Ещё
Artificial intelligence will help doctors in the Murmansk region
Artificial intelligence will help doctors in the Murmansk region 

The decision support platform, called Botkin. AI, will be launched at the Murmansk Hospital named after P. A. Bayandin in the Murmansk region.
Botkin.AI is a platform for diagnosing and assessing the risks of developing various diseases using artificial intelligence technologies. The platform is based on the patented technology of creating mathematical models for representing patients based on various medical data: biomedical images, structured data from electronic medical records, unstructured medical information.
