Здравствуй, кризис среднего возраста: Крис Прэтт купил корову и живет на ферме

У каждого из нас — свои способы бороться с жизненными тяготами: кто-то с головой уходит в работу, кто-то ищет поддержку у друзей, а кто-то — например, Крис Прэтт — «возвращается к корням». После расставания с Анной Фэрис Крис поселился на ферме и на днях обзавелся… коровой, которой похвастался в Instagram (куда же без него), назвав свое новое приобретение «любовью с первого взгляда».38-летний актер, видимо, решил, что его жизни требуется некая «перезагрузка» после объявления о разводе — и действительно радикально сменил образ жизни, увлекшись поддержанием собственной фермы. Фермерством Крис занимается с января, иногда публикуя в соцсетях соответствующие фото с животными.

Вот так выглядит новая «любовь с первого взгляда» Прэтта-фермера — техасская корова:

Love at first sight. This good lookin lady is from the great state of Texas. She’s adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl! #farmlife #texasgirl

28 Мар 2018 в 11:18 PDT Сам Крис в роли фермера, кстати, смотрится довольно органично:

Meet Prince Rupert. He will kick your butt if you’re not careful. Straight up. When Rupert is horny and you get in the way… look out! He’s a very aggressive ram. The males get that way if they don’t become wethers. Prince Rupert will ram the heck out of anyone who gets in his way. Literally RAMS you. WAIT! That’s where that comes from!? Rams you!? Cause he’s a RAM? Get it? Mind blown. I’m learning a lot up here. I wrestled him so we could trim his hooves. Livin’ that #farmlife givin’ ol Prince Rupert a mani pedi. All good. When you get him on his butt like this and he just chills out and starts to get sleepy. It’s the cutest thing. He’s so cuddly when he’s not trying to wrestle you and smash your knees for steppin’ up to his ewes. #FarmLife #Bounty

22 Мар 2018 в 10:42 PDT You got a big mouth. #farmlife #fishing #bass

24 Янв 2018 в 12:39 PST Livin' that #farmlife 🙏♥👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I'm sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, «Seek communion with her visible form…go forth under the open sky and list to nature's teachings.» What a beautiful creation over which we've been given the responsibility of stewardship. The song is «Chain Breaker» by Zach Williams. I didn't get his permission to use it. Hope that's alright. 😬🤷♂🙏♥ Big fan Zach. Please don't sue me for all my sheep. Thanks to my farm team for all you do.

