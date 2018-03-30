Russian Ministry of Energy Announces Plans to Phase Out Dangerous Reliance on Western Technology

In the next 2 years, the RF Ministry of Energy plans to phase out up to 8% of foreign technologies in Russia's Fuel & Energy Complex. As Minister of Energy Aleksandr Novak has reported to Vladimir Putin , the necessary developments are already being integrated. There are other achievements in the industry, including the growth of investments.

Our correspondent Pavel Zarubin reports how our FEC has overcome sanctions.

People now come here just to see the view. The first Russian wind power plant in Ulyanovsk is already producing electricity. Its power capacity is 35 MW, but they plan to build a new station that is 10 times more powerful.

This is Novocheboksarsk, where a factory that produces solar panels has opened. Its products are in high demand since Russia will build a series of solar plants. The first one is already operating in Altai. This is the Russian energy sector. Major gas and oil companies are integrating new technologies on a large scale, as the Minister of Energy told the President today.

Vladimir Putin: «We discussed new technologies in the energy sector».

Aleksandr Novak, the RF Minister of Energy: «The oil processing plants are going digital. The first digital substation is already operating in the Krasnoyarsk Krai, in Krasnoyarsk. It allowed us to cut costs by 30% as compared to regular substations».

In the Khanty-Mansi District, this place is being called «the smart oil field»; artificial intelligence determines how to extract oil in a more lucrative and efficient manner. We can see just how hi-tech the oil producing industry is by observing the process of offshore pipeline construction taking place in the Black Sea for the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. It started last May, and almost 60 km has been laid so far. They continue modernizing the processing plants, too.

Aleksandr Novak: «Efficiency of oil refining has increased to 83%».

Vladimir Putin: «There's still plenty to work on in other companies, please pay attention to that».

A special page in the history of the Russian energy sector goes to the opening of the Yamal LNG plant. It's a consortium with Chinese and French partners. Basically, a new city has been built in Yamal. Although many countries have openly tried to interfere with progress made in the Russian energy sector, last year's results are impressive.

Aleksandr Novak:Despite the tough foreign challenges and the unlawful sanctions, the total investment in the FEC industry is 3.5 trillion rubles, which is almost 10% higher than in the past years.

Vladimir Putin: Is this per year?

— Yes, per year.

Some more important news; according to Novak, the process of plugging into the electrical grid for small and medium businesses is significantly easier. The issue of outstanding debt is also getting whipped into shape.

Vladimir Putin: We talked about the suppliers and the buzzing money flow. We talked about the necessary measures to establish order in this process.

Aleksandr Novak: Upon your orders, 200 cash processing centers have already been integrated, along with proper bank assistance.

— How does it function in reality? Does it work?

— Settlements are being processed, and the funds are being managed. All financial indicators are being monitored closely.

Moreover, all the companies that supply energy must be licensed within a year.