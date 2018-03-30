Ещё
Savage Zakharova! MFA Rep Beats Brits at Their Own Banter — «Read Some Dostoevsky First, Boris»
Savage Zakharova! MFA Rep Beats Brits at Their Own Banter — «Read Some Dostoevsky First, Boris» 

Boris Johnson, the UK's MFA rep: «This resembles the beginning of Crime and Punishment in the sense that we're all sure of who's guilty. The question is whether they'll admit their guilt or get caught».
Maria Zakharova, Russia's MFA rep: «Boris, tell us, did you even finish reading Crime and Punishment? Couldn't get through the first chapter, huh? Unlike you, we've actually read Dostoevsky. We cherish him, and we know him well. So, here's a quote from Fyodor Mikhailovich. I realize this may come as a shock to many people, but brace yourselves. 'From a hundred rabbits you can’t make a horse, and a hundred suspicions don’t make proof, as the English proverb says, but that’s only from the rational point of view—you can’t help being partial, for after all a lawyer is only human. ' Boris, read Dostoevsky, it'll be good for you».
