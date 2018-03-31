Kaliningrad News: train of memory and HELCOM conference

MEMORY TRAIN TO VOLGOGRAD

Train of memory set off to Volgograd (former Stalingrad). Before leaving passengers and their nearest and dearest, who came to see them off, traditionally waltzed. 450 people took part in the action. Among them — schoolchildren, cadets, who passed the competitive selection and who were active in patriotic projects and events throughout the year, as well as 34 World War II veterans. An exciting cultural program and interesting excursions were awaiting them in Volgograd. The annual patriotic action «Train of Memory» has been organized by regional government since 2007. During those years more than four thousand Kaliningradians took part in this action visiting Moscow, Minsk, St. Petersburg, Kursk, Brest, Smolensk, Tula, Novorossiysk and other cities.

HELCOM CONFERENCE ON BALTIC SEA HELCOM conference was held in the World Ocean Museum. The abbreviation HELCOM stands for Helsinki Commission. Participants of the seminar identified at least 9 ecological «hot spots» in Kaliningrad region. By ecological «hot spots» they meant main sources that caused environmental pollution. International experts have unanimously stated that the Baltic Sea is polluted with phosphorus and nitrogen. Water resources are literally stuffed with biogens. They cause flowering of water. As Russian environmentalists from Clean Baltic Coalition mention in our region the Curonian Lagoon suffers most of all from the phytoplanktons. However they acknowledge that thanks to new treatment facilities it was possible to reduce the level of water pollution.

CHARITY MARATHON

Charity campaign «We need you» is underway in Kaliningrad. In the library after Anton Chekhov a meeting was held with the inmates of rehabilitation centers. For children with disabilities this is another step to socialization. Such children especially need communication. The main goal of the marathon is to raise funds. For eight years of its holding it was possible to collect about thirty million rubles. Targeted help was given to 443 children with serious illnesses. But many children still need help.

SCANDALOUS ARTICLE

A scandalous article about Kaliningrad was published in the British newspaper the Times . The English correspondent alleges that Germans living in Kaliningrad are in a very difficult situation — they are oppressed in every possible way. There are even a number of laughable statements: like every fourth taxi driver in Kaliningrad speaks German fluently, or Kaliningrad itself is an anomaly.

SHIPBUILDING: ACHIEVEMENTS AND PROSPECTS

A trawler built by Kaliningrad shipbuilders will be launched at the end of March. It was reported by representatives of the shipbuilding plant Yantar at a meeting with Governor Anton Alikhanov. The shipyard for the first time in 20 years is implementing a contract for the construction of a series of vessels for the Russian fishing fleet. Trawlers are built for Kamchatka and will go fishing for pollock, halibut, cod. The first vessel was launched on November 18th last year. A large amphibious ship Ivan Gren was also presented to Governor. She is scheduled to hand over to Navy in April. The visit to the yard also showed how the factory berths are being modernized. After completion of modernization in 2019 the company will be able to build larger ships. At a meeting with the shipbuilders Mr. Alikhanov has also emphasized that the regional authorities will do everything to promote the plant at the federal level to provide it with new orders.

FEMALE ARM-WRESTLER WON SILVER

Kaliningrad athlete Aleksandra Ozerova won silver in arm-wrestling in a prestigious competition organized by American actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger in March in the city of Columbus, Ohio (the USA).

SWAN SALVATION

An unusual rescue operation took place in Kaliningrad on the flyover bridge. A swan fell on the roadway and couldn’t fly away because of the power lines. However, on the ground the bird was also threatened with mortal danger: a car could knock down it at any time. A police patrol car with flashing blinkers protects the bird from the flow of passing cars. Eyewitnesses finally catch the swan with blankets. The swan will get all the necessary assistance and be released into the wild.