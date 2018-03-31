Джейк «Stewie2k» Йип стал игроком SK Gaming

В ростере команды экс-игрок Cloud9 заменит Эпитасио «TACO» де Мело.

We hawt! Very excited to try out Stewie as our 5th member. The talent this guy has is underrated. We will adapt everything to make it work and you will help us bring more trophies. Welcome @Stewie let’s beat the world together 🇧🇷 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/P73zkNte8P

— Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) 31 марта 2018 г.

Состав SK Gaming:

Габриэль «FalleN» Толедо Марсело «coldzera» Давид Фернандо «fer» Альваренга Рикардо «boltz» Прасс Джейк «Stewie2k» Йип