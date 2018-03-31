Ещё
Джейк «Stewie2k» Йип стал игроком SK Gaming
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Джейк «Stewie2k» Йип стал игроком SK Gaming 

Советский спорт 1 час назад
В ростере команды экс-игрок Cloud9 заменит Эпитасио «TACO» де Мело.
We hawt! Very excited to try out Stewie as our 5th member. The talent this guy has is underrated. We will adapt everything to make it work and you will help us bring more trophies. Welcome @Stewie let’s beat the world together 🇧🇷 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/P73zkNte8P
— Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) 31 марта 2018 г.
Состав SK Gaming:
Габриэль «FalleN» Толедо Марсело «coldzera» Давид Фернандо «fer» Альваренга Рикардо «boltz» Прасс Джейк «Stewie2k» Йип
Советский спорт: последние новости
Георгий Черданцев: Черчесов наорал, когда я сказал, что не могу не спросить про Денисова "Ахмат" - "СКА-Хабаровск". Стартовые составы Александр Бубнов: Не факт, что матч сложится в пользу "Локомотива"
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Чемпионка России по санному спорту покончила с собой
В «Зените» пообещали «всех рвать»2
Российские биатлонисты остались без старшего тренера
Вратарь «Манчестер Юнайтед» попросил продать его
Рекорд Майкла Джордана в НБА наконец-то побили
Видео
У баскетболиста во время матча остановилось сердце
Баскетбол
00:47
В трагедии в Кемерово погиб боец из ДНР
MMA
01:16
«Пошел в туалет и упал»: Костя Цзю перенес инфаркт
Бокс Шоу-бизнес
03:14
Глава «Вашингтона» жалеет, что подписал Овечкина на 13 лет
Хоккей
02:59
Карпин продает квартиру с шестью туалетами
Футбол
00:34
Четверной лутц в 13 лет: россиянка творит историю
Фигурное катание
01:06
Названа причина смерти футболиста после удара мячом
Футбол
00:27
Сборная России не учится на ошибках
Футбол
00:52
Исландия объявила бойкот ЧМ-2018 в России
Футбол
01:14
Экс-защитник «Зенита» проглотил язык
Футбол
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение