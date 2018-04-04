Lavrov: «UK Took it Too Far and They Know It, But They’ll Have to Answer For It Regardless»

Our British colleagues took it too far. But, they can't avoid answering for the Salisbury poisoning that they blamed on Russia. Those were the words of Sergey Lavrov in regards to the Skripal investigation. In the opinion of the Russian Foreign Minister, the UK government benefits from the international scandal as it draws attention away from Brexit. The mysterious assassination attempt took over the UK's newspaper headlines. They keep proposing more exotic versions of the events. They're now looking for poisonous substances in buckwheat.

Our special correspondent in London, Aleksandr Khabarov, reports on the issue.

New Scotland Yard has failed to provide any information about the Salisbury investigation. There are plenty of different versions. The Sun refers to its competent sources and claims that Sergey Skripal was poisoned with buckwheat. Supposedly, his daughter Yulia's friend brought it from Russia. The former Colonel supposedly really missed buckwheat.

By the way, buckwheat is sold in every Russian store in England. For instance, this one. The former double agent used to visit it once a month when he came to London on business. They sell several types of buckwheat, and it doesn't look like Skripal missed it that much.

The salesman: «He bought everything, especially meat dumplings and sausage, root beer, pickles, and tomatoes».

Before buckwheat, there was a poisoned flower bouquet, poisoned cosmetics, and a door that was covered with a nerve agent. Only actual investigation results can stop this flow of insinuations. Instead, they've started a campaign to discredit Russia. This is what Russia's Foreign Minister has said today.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's MFA rep: «It's obvious that our UK colleagues took it too far. There are other explanations apart from what our Western colleagues say, claiming that only traces leading to Russia's guilt can be accepted as the final verdict. This situation can benefit the UK government, which is in an uncomfortable position since they haven't fulfilled their promises to their voters on the terms of Brexit. There could be a whole series of reasons, and we can't ignore them».

London is trying to draw new countries into the conflict. Serbia's Head Foreign Minister spoke of the pressure from the UK government. They demanded that he expel at least one Russian diplomat. But, Belgrade didn't go for it.

Ivica Dačić, Serbian Foreign Minister: «We demand an investigation, we want the truth, and we have an independent foreign policy. We won't take any measures against Russia. Were we pressured? There were some talks and requests on this topic».

Counting on the situation going in a lawful direction, Russia's MFA has sent a series of questions to the OPCW . Moscow wants to know what evidence the OPCW has received from London. Do they plan to share this information with Russia? What experts have traveled to Salisbury, and what exactly do the British want to confirm? That a nerve agent was used or that it was a relative of the Novichok, according to Western classification? An emergency meeting of the OPCW Executive Council is scheduled for April 4th. This was done upon Russia's request.

Aleksandr Shulgin, the RF rep in the OPCW: «We'll accept the investigation results from domestic and international experts as trustworthy only if these investigations are led in compliance with all international rights and regulations, and if there's concrete evidence present, and if Russian experts are involved in the investigation.»

Yulia Skripal's cousin Victoria is going to visit England. She wants to see her relative, who's apparently doing better and is already talking.

— Do you think you'll ever know what happened?

Victoria Skripal: I won't, but maybe my children will.

Russian Consulate reps still haven't been allowed to see Yulia Skripal.