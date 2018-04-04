Ещё
Newest Russian solar batteries withstood Arctic frosts
In the course of experiments, solar batteries have been placed in a climate camera. At the first stage, the batteries have been kept during 48 hours at a stable temperature of -60 degrees Centigrade. After that, the batteries have been exposed to thermal cycling where the heating up to +85 degrees has been followed by the cooling down to -60 degrees, while the cycle has been repeated 50 times.
The production of the company has been already used in Yakutia where winter temperatures also could drop down below -40 degrees Centigrade. However, this time, «Hevel» is planning also to develop typical technological solutions for energy supply in Arctic — the area with extremely low temperatures. Additional tests with multiple thermal cycles have been caused namely by this goal.
