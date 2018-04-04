White bears will be for the first time inspected for the presence poisonous chemical pollutants

«We have decided to resume the activities connected with entrapment and labeling white bears, which had been already done at Franz Josef Land from 2010 to 2012. Since that times, our strategy has been changed. Previously, we took blood to perform genetic tests and track the presence of diseases. This time, we are planning to take also samples of fat tissues to study stable organic pollutants — polychlorinated biphenyls, various pesticides, herbicides, that is, the substances which are transported by the rivers to the sea and by food chains enter the bodies of bears, » — Mordvintsev said.