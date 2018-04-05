Ещё
«They Unrolled the Anti-Russian Campaign in Record Time» — Putin Says Skripal Poisoning Was Planned
«They Unrolled the Anti-Russian Campaign in Record Time» — Putin Says Skripal Poisoning Was Planned 

Вести.Ru 1 час назад
Фото: Вести.Ru
We now return to Vladimir Putin's press conference in Ankara, that's going on now. The President was asked about the Skripal case, and if this theme came up during the negotiations.
Vladimir Putin: «We briefly touched on this issue, and President had some questions regarding it, and I declared our position to him. As you know, I found out about this incident from the media, I spoke about this many times before. I only want to add that according to international experts, about 20 other countries in the world are capable of creating similar nerve agents. 20 other countries in the world. As you know, Scotland Yard has officially announced that they need at least 2 months to conduct a thorough investigation. That's #2. Finally, as was reported just now, the managing director of the laboratory in Porton Down, that's 8 km from where the incident occurred, reported in an interview with Sky News that employees of his lab weren't able to determine this nerve agent's country of origin. And that they cannot identify the country of origin. In addition, they can't claim that this agent was produced in Russia.
First, this is very surprising, the speed with which the anti-Russian campaign was put in motion. And although we already discussed this I want to inform you: tomorrow we're calling an executive committee session of the International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to examine this situation in a most detailed manner. As a minimum, we put 20 issues on the agenda, and I hope that during this discussion a final end will be put to what has taken place.
But of course, we are interested in a thorough investigation, we want to be allowed access to this investigation and the evidence related to it, because this issue concerns Russian citizens, as you know, the Russain Investigation Committee has opened a criminal case and it will definitely be investigated».
