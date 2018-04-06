New Recording Between Skripal Sisters — Julia Seems to Be in Recovery, High Spirits

60 Minutes — the essential news.

— Right now we have a unique opportunity to present you the phone call that allegedly took place between Yulia Skripal who, according to the Western media, regained consciousness and one of her closest relatives Viktoria Skripal her cousin that was in this studio yesterday. We'd like to stress that for now, we can't prove that the recording is genuine or who and under what circumstances recorded this conversation between Yulia and Viktoria who's shared this recording with our program. The conversation took place yesterday night. Viktoria Skripal claims that it was Yulia who called her from London.

— We'll listen to the conversation. But once again, we can't prove the recording is genuine but, as journalists, we have every right to broadcast it because Viktoria Skripal herself has just shared the recording with us. We haven't listened to it yet. Let's do it.

— Hello? Hello?

— Can you hear me?

— Yes.

— It's Yulya Skripal.

— Oh God, it's you, Yulya. I recognized your voice. So they gave you a phone, huh?

— Yeah.

— Thank God. Are you OK?

— I'm fine.

— If I get my visa tomorrow I'll come visit you on Monday. But…

— They won't give you a visa, Vika.

— I also think so. But if they do, I need you to say «yes» when they ask if I could visit you. But I don't think they will.

— The situation's too complicated.

— I see. Let's meet when it's over.

— Just wanted to tell you that I'm fine. We can meet later.

— So this is your number, right?

— It's a temporary one. I just wanted to tell you that I'm OK.

— Everything’s fine. We'll see how it goes.

— The situation's complicated, you know. I'm fine.

— OK.

— Everything’s fine, all issues are soluble, we're alive, we're recovering.

— Glad to hear that. Is your Dad OK?

— He's fine. He's resting now. We're in good health. There was no irreversible health damage. I'm leaving the hospital soon. We're OK.

— Love you, bye.

— Bye.

— Uh-huh.

— Once again, we can't tell if it's genuine or fake. Just in case, to avoid any possible provocations or defamation. It's the recording that Viktoria Skripal, Sergey Skripal's niece, shared with us As journalists, we're bound to share with you what we have.

— Some aspects are indeed odd including Yulia's healthy voice, despite a month of…

— And yesterday…

— Not yesterday, a month ago.

— Please don't joke about that, Vadim Valeryevich.

— There's nothing wrong with joking, she's fine now.

— Go joke somewhere else. In this particular case, we don't care about what you think.

— We also have our doubts, but it's not a joking matter. We'll dig into this together.