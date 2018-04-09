DELUGE: Spring Floods Bring State of Emergency to European Russia and Siberia

This week, most parts of the boundless Russia were embraced by spring. But some regions drowned in this embrace, literally. Flooding began and dozens of settlements suffered. According to the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia, the water level in the rivers of Siberia and the Far East, as well as in the south and in the center of the country can grow higher. It is especially difficult in the Volgograd region, where a state of emergency has been declared.

About how residents and rescuers cope with spring floods — Aleksandr Buzaladze.

Locals: «We are waiting for you since yesterday morning. The house is flooded. We called to Moscow, called to Elan».

Only half a day ago they considered themselves townspeople, but now they live on an island.

— Does water rise quickly?

Alexander Tishchenko, local resident: «It rises well, the level increases right before your eyes».

Elan is the district's center. The Tersa River. A high suspension bridge is also eaten by the water. A refugee from Ukraine Asya Nikolayevna was «locked» by the water for the fourth day. Rescuers tried to get to her not without risk — through ice-hummocks and mobile ice.

— Baba Asya, do you need any help? Do you have everything you need? Water, bread, medicine?

Asya Kramarenko: «I have everything, thanks! I can't go anywhere, I stand here on the porch. And if the water rises any higher, then the porch will be flooded. In general, it is alarming, what can I say».

Last time there was such a flood in 1995. But old-timers remember: once in eight years the rivers here come out of the banks. The waters of the Tersa River cut off the private sector from the main part of the city of Elan and divided it into islets by this strongest flood.

Assistance to all needy — water and medicines — is provided by the Ministry for Emergency Situations and rescuers specially arrived from the neighboring Saratov region. From a bird's-eye view the scale of the flood is visible. Vladimir Skorokhodov saves his last property in the village of Dubrovo, Kikvidzensky district. Everything is flooded. The house can't be saved — the clay foundation was washed away. Pumpkin drifts around the house. Vladimir hurries to the rabbits, otherwise, they will drown.

— They also tried to save themselves?

Vladimir Skorokhodov: «Yes, the water rose and they hid».

Rabbits were sent to the roof, this is the last haven. Hope that by a miracle the water won't rise higher. Neighbour Alexander Samoilov on a boat rescues chickens.

Alexander Samoilov: «Here they are, alive. They want to live, that means they'll live. I'll sail soon and feed you».

Because of such ice-hummocks, the water level in the Elan River rose almost 2 meters and flooded nearby houses. The Volgograd rescuers monitor ice caps from the air. Then plant explosives to break through the ice shell and let the water run. The water has gone after the explosion, which means that its level will drop. But not immediately and not everywhere.

— Is there anyone? Or you can't come?

Svetlana: «Wait!»

Svetlana from Vyazovka lives alone and doesn't give up the house despite the risk.

Svetlana: «The car drowned, the drain overpoured, the power station also drowned. I live alone».

— Is it a river or not?

— No, this is my garden.

— This is not a river?

— No, it's a garden.

Rescuers on the water are ready to evacuate everyone who asked for help or called the Rescue Service. But for some reason, there are not so many of them.

Rescuers: «Do you want to evacuate?»

A local: «No! No way».

Rescuers: «Why? Because of your household?»

A local: «No, I have nothing».

Alexey Filichkin, rescuer: «I think it's because of the district. Here people are accustomed to floods. We offer them evacuation, but they don't want to go».

And it's not safe. Already nine districts of the Volgograd region are in the flood zone — almost fifty settlements and more than two thousand inhabitants. The authorities and rescuers are doing everything possible, but Nature has its own plans for the next two weeks. And people have to survive this period.