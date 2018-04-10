Ещё
Medvedev: US Sanctions Are Unacceptable and Illegitimate, Moscow Will Respond
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Medvedev: US Sanctions Are Unacceptable and Illegitimate, Moscow Will Respond 

Вести.Ru 1 час назад
Фото: Вести.Ru
The US promotes its commercial interests around the world contrary to the established rules. Washington's new sanctions against Russian companies are unacceptable and illegitimate. Moscow reserves the right to respond. This was announced by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during the meeting with his deputies.
Dmitry Medvedev: «We see an obvious, simple and pragmatic goal — to solve their economic problems in uncompetitive ways. All of these arguments about the bad Russians, who need be punished, is just a cover story. But this shouldn't obscure the economic core of the issue. And that economic core is the promotion of American commercial interests around the world contrary to the current trade rules, contrary to the established order.
Friday's sanctions against our country are, of course, another manifestation of this protectionist policy, but also veiled in this cover story. These decisions are certainly unacceptable, we consider them illegitimate, because they are contrary to international law. Of course, we reserve the right to respond, including existing trade agreements and procedures.
Concerning Russian companies that came under sanctions. It is necessary to consider how to provide them with support. This applies to metallurgists, the energy sector, and trade in the products of the military-industrial complex. I ask those who are here now, as well as ministers and agencies, to offer concrete proposals on what specific support would be possible to provide to the affected companies. And to work out the question of effective response measures by the Russian Federation. There is no doubt that, in a number of cases, they should follow».
Вести.Ru: последние новости
Тренер "Барселоны" Валверде: мы не думаем, что уже выиграли Гарет Бэйл не собирается уходить из мадридского "Реала" Матч ЦСКА с "Арсеналом" будет судить немецкий арбитр Цвайер
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
РФС решил спор «Динамо» и Погребняка1
Последний отказник Руси. Радулов — хоккейный Че Гевара?6
Названы условия боя-реванша Мэйуэзера и Макгрегора1
Российская гимнастика вызвала у финнов ужас50
Медведев высказался о судьбе Знарка1
Видео
02:32
Назван лучший гол чемпионатов мира по футболу
Футбол
04:00
Нурмагомедов обозначил следующую цель
MMA
04:00
Нурмагомедов обратился к Путину с просьбой
MMA
00:55
Почему посадили звезду отечественного футбола
Футбол Статьи
00:17
Спортсмен рухнул под штангой
Летние виды спорта
04:00
Нурмагомедов стал чемпионом UFC
MMA
00:15
Глушаков получил подарок от Буффона
Футбол
01:21
Макгрегор сдался полиции
MMA
00:33
На «Пусть говорят» распекли пожилую спортсменку
Летние виды спорта
00:35
Шалимов отправлен в отставку
Футбол
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение