Another Day, Another False Flag in Syria — America is Looking for a Casus Belli

As it usually happens during combat escalation in Syria, Eastern Ghouta, in this case, where the Jaysh al-Islam terrorist group is on the verge of being destroyed, spoof stories about the Syrian Army's brutality are being stove-piped to the press. One of such stories was stove-piped today. Supposedly, in Douma, that is the latest mainstay for the terrorists in Eastern Ghouta Syrian Government Forces, have used chemical weapons. They allegedly dropped a barrel of chlorine. This supposedly killed 70 people and injured 100 people. What can we say? The Syrian Government Army definitely has no motive to do such a thing. Securing of Eastern Ghouta that is right near Damascus is successful anyway. Why would Bashar al-Assad need chemical scandals?

The US is the one who needs a chemical scandal since things didn't go that well for them in Syria. Thus, the tamed White Helmets rush to the rescue. Their information is taken up by Al-Jazeera and the US State Department strikes immediately.

US Department of State: «The history of use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime against its people is beyond all discussion. Bottom line is that Russia is responsible for the ruthless use of chemical weapons against innocent Syrians».

Today, the US President himself has posted a formidable tweet: «Many dead, including women and children, in a mindless chemical attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to the outside world. President Putin , Russia, and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay. Open up the area immediately for medical help and verification».

There you go. We haven't even finished with the Skripals in London. But, probably sensing the UK's weakness, Americans decided to apply another chemical layer to make Russia look bad. Moscow has foreseen this. Recently, Chief of Russia's General Staff Gerasimov warned about a chemical weapon provocation that was being prepared in Eastern Ghouta. On Wednesday, Putin has also warned about these chemical provocation one more time. It looks like this awaited and expected provocation in Eastern Ghouta finally happened.

Everything went on according to the previously announced script. Damascus has already denied the alleged chemical weapon use in Douma.

Yuri Yevtushenko, the General-Major of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria has also made a statement: «We firmly deny this information and announce our preparedness to immediately send Russian experts on radioactive, chemical, and biological protection, after Douma is free of militants, to collect data that will confirm the fabricated nature of these statements».

One may be astonished by what is happening. Maybe, Americans want to leave Syria after losing everything they had, according to President Trump's recent statement, or, perhaps, someone in the US is fabricating reasons to stay in Syria and fight Bashar al-Assad. It's no surprise that the Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made such statement on Thursday. Just look how exquisitely delicately he put it.

Sergey Lavrov: «We're faced with difficulties to comprehend what goals are being pursued not just because of what functions the US fulfills in Syria, but for a series of other reasons as well».