Detective Work: Special Russian Investigative Committee Publishes Skripal Investigation Results
Detective Work: Special Russian Investigative Committee Publishes Skripal Investigation Results 

Вести.Ru 1 час назад
Фото: Вести.Ru
The Russian Investigative Committee has published the first results of the Skripal investigation. They have posted a video on YouTube about the poisoning of Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia. It says they managed to trace Yulia's entire trip from Moscow to Salisbury.
Particularly, they've identified the cab driver who took her to the airport, and all of her flight's passengers. Neither one of them had any signs or traces of a chemical poisoning. The Investigative Committee is ready to cooperate with London. But, the UK won't respond to any requests, even the one about questioning Yulia Skripal. By the way, her cousin Victoria says that Yulia is definitely under pressure. She came to this conclusion after their phone conversation, when she wanted to obtain a visa and go to the UK.
Victoria Skripal, Yulia Skripal's cousin: «She called me on the phone. We talked for 1 minute 47 seconds. I knew she was under a lot of pressure. She was saying what she was told to say. She was supposed to tell me she didn't want me to go to the UK, that she didn't want to see me».
Вести.Ru: последние новости
