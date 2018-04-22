Ещё
У американской вафельной голый мужчина убил трех человек
У американской вафельной голый мужчина убил трех человек 

Вести.Ru 41 минуту назад
Фото: Вести.Ru
Недалеко от Нэшвилла (Теннесси, США) голый мужчина устроил стрельбу. Инцидент случился у кафе сети Waffle House.
BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a. m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) 22 апреля 2018 г.
Трое погибли, четверо получили ранения. Посетитель кафе выбил у стрелка оружие, и тот скрылся.
Полиция ищет преступника, сообщается в Twitter.
BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) 22 апреля 2018 г.
