The first exoskeleton for peaceful purposes created in Russia

In principle, ExoChair consists of two adjustable and bendable supports for legs and hips, which are fastened with a special belt system, including a «belt-corset» for the waist and «suspenders» for the shoulders. There are also special stirrups to fix feet on the metal supports. The exoskeleton could both support a person in a standing position, allowing not to overload the leg muscles, and turn into a kind of fishing chair.