В Dota 2 вышел патч 7.14. Techies добавили в Captains Mode

В обновлении 7.14 для Dota 2 разработчики сделали Techies доступным в Captains Mode и изменили некоторые предметы. Они также скорректировали способности персонажей. Список изменений на русском языке будет появляться в новости по мере перевода. Новость дополняется… Список изменений на английском языке:

Enabled Techies in Captains Mode

First creep wave no longer draws aggro on the side lanes until they meet the other wave

Skull Basher: Now uses Mithril Hammer instead of Javelin. Gives +25 Damage and +10 Strength.

Skull Basher: Bash no longer pierces evasion

Abyssal Blade: Now grants +25 Damage

Abyssal Blade: Bash no longer pierces evasion

Monkey King Bar: Now uses Demon Edge, Quarterstaff and Javelin. Gives +52 Damage and 10 Attack Speed.

Monkey King Bar: Procs changed from 60 Pure damage to 100 Magical damage

Maelstrom: Now uses Javelin instead of Gloves and Recipe.

Maelstrom: No longer gives +25 Attack Speed

Maelstrom: Chain Lightning damage increased from 120 to 170 Maelstrom: Procs can no longer be evaded

Mjollnir: Procs can no longer be evaded

Mjollnir: Chain Lightning damage increased from 150 to 170 Mjollnir: Attack speed reduced from 80 to 75 Battle Fury: Now requires a 300 gold recipe

Blink Dagger: Cooldown increased from 14 to 15 Boots of Travel: Building prioritization range increased from 700 to 900 Dagon: Manacost rescaled from 180 to 120/140/160/180/200 Force Staff: Now requires a Ring of Regeneration instead of a Ring of Health (total price is still the same)

Force Staff: Manacost increased from 25 to 100 Force Staff: Health regen reduced from 5 to 2 Hurricane Pike: Health regen reduced from 5.5 to 2 Hurricane Pike: Manacost increased from 25 to 100 Helm of the Dominator: Health regen decreased from 8 to 7 Helm of the Dominator: No longer grants +5 attack speed to the item holder

Helm of the Dominator: Bounty increased from 125 to 200 Linken's Sphere: All Stats reduced from 15 to 13 Magic Wand: Now requires a 150 gold recipe instead of a Mango

Magic Wand: Now provides +3 All Stats instead of +2 All Stats and 1.5 HP Regen

Magic Wand: Max Charges increased from 17 to 20 Enchanted Mango: On sale now from 100 to 70 Enchanted Mango: Health regen decreased from 1 to 0.7 Enchanted Mango: Consumed Mana restore reduced from 175 to 125 Enchanted Mango: Daily Bonus Hero now gives 2 Mangoes

Necronomicon: Duration increased from 50 to 60 Phase Boots: During Phase your base turn rate is improved to 1.0 (the highest value, can still be lowered by other effects)

Phase Boots: Active duration increased from 2.5 to 3 seconds

Phase Boots: Active speed reduced from 24/20% to 20/16%

Observer Ward: Gold/XP Bounty rescaled from a constant 100 Gold and 100 XP to growing over time with 100 + 2/min Gold and 50 + 4/min XP Sange: Recipe cost increased from 500 to 700 Sange: Now grants Greater Maim

Heaven's Halberd: Now grants Greater Maim

Yasha: Recipe cost increased from 500 to 700 Manta Style: Recipe cost lowered from 900 to 500 Alchemist: Chemical Rage Health regen increased from 40/48/56 to 40/55/70 Alchemist: Bounty Runes bonus gold increased from 2.5 to 3x Ancient Apparition: Chilling Touch damage rescaled from 30/45/60/75 to 20/40/60/80 Ancient Apparition: Chilling Touch no longer pierces Spell Immunity

Arc Warden: Magnetic Field cooldown reduced from 35/30/25/20 to 20 Arc Warden: Level 15 Talent changed from +3s Flux Duration to +400 Flux Cast Range

Axe: Battle Hunger manacost rescaled from 75 to 50/60/70/80 Axe: Base movement speed increased by 5 Batrider: Base strength increased by 3 Bloodseeker: Blood Rite ground vision now increased to match the AoE of the spell (from 400 to 600)

Bloodseeker: Bloodrage cooldown reduced from 12/10/8/6 to 9/8/7/6 Brewmaster: Primal Split Fire Permanent Immolation damage increased from 15/30/45 to 20/40/60 Broodmother: Spiderite bounty reduced from 16-21 gold and 20 exp to 3 gold and 3 xp Broodmother: Spiderling bounty reduced from 11-13 gold and 31 exp to 9 gold and 9 xp Broodmother: Spiderite armor reduced from 8 to 0 Broodmother: Spiderling armor reduced from 8 to 0 Broodmother: Spiderling damage reduced from 18-19 to 14-16 (~19% less)

Broodmother: Spawn Spiderling manacost reduced from 120 to 100 Broodmother: Spawn Spiderling cooldown reduced from 10 to 11/10/9/8 Chen: Hand of God heal improved from 250/375/500 to 250/400/550 Crystal Maiden: Base armor increased by 1 Crystal Maiden: Freezing Field attack speed slow increased from 30 to 60 Dark Seer: Wall of Replica illusions incoming damage reduced from 300% to 200%

Dark Seer: Wall of Replica illusions outgoing damage increased from 60/75/90% to 70/85/100%

Dark Seer: Wall of Replica now auto attacks the hero it made the illusion of (can still be controlled)

Dark Willow: Bedlam damage reduced from 60/140/220 to 60/120/180 Dark Willow: Bedlam rotation duration increased from 1.5 to 1.8 seconds

Dark Willow: Cursed Crown no longer grants vision after it stuns

Dark Willow: Level 25 Talent increased from +1 Terrorize Duration to +1.5 Dazzle: Fixed Poison Touch effective area covered not scaling properly with cast range bonuses

Death Prophet: Base Health regen reduced from 2 to 1.5 Earthshaker: Base damage increased by 3 Ember Spirit: Flame Guard magical damage absorbed rescaled from 50/200/350/500 to 80/220/360/500 Ember Spirit: Searing Chains duration rescaled from 1/2/2/3 to 1.5/2/2.5/3 Ember Spirit: Searing Chains now does damage in 0.5 second intervals

Ember Spirit: Searing Chains total damage rescaled from 80/120/240/300 to 90/160/230/300 Enigma: Malefice stun duration rescaled from 0.25/0.5/0.75/1 to 0.4/0.6/0.8/1.0 Enigma: Malefice cooldown rescaled from 15 to 18/17/16/15 Enigma: Malefice manacost reduced from 110/130/150/160 to 100/120/140/160 Faceless Void: Chronosphere cooldown increased from 140/125/110 to 140/130/120 Invoker: Invoke manacost reduced from 60 to 40 Io: Tether can now target Spell Immune allies

Io: Tether cast point changed from 0.001 to 0 Io: Tether no longer applies slow on impact

Io: Spirits now apply a 20/40/60/80% movement speed slow on impact for 0.3 seconds

Io: Spirits now have two fixed positions they go to, 700 and 100 (No longer granular with toggles, but just a single press action)

Io: Spirits In/Out is just one ability now, alternates the direction (has a 1.5 second cooldown, same hotkey as spirits ability. Base cooldown/duration is still the same)

Io: Spirits creep damage increased from 8/14/20/26 to 10/18/26/34 Io: Spirits manacost from 150 to 120/130/140/150 Io: Spirits collision AoE increased from 70 to 110 Io: Spirits explosion damage AoE increased from 300 to 360 Io: Level 10 Talent changed from +400 Spirits Max Range to +25% XP Io: Level 25 Talent changed from Tether Stuns to -60s Relocate Cooldown

Leshrac: Lightning Storm manacost increased from 75/90/105/120 to 80/100/120/140 Lich: Level 20 Talent increased from +120 Gold/Min to +180 Lycan: Summon Wolves health increased from 200/240/280/320 to 230/260/290/320 Lycan: Summon Wolves damage increased from 17/28/37/46 to 26/34/42/50 Mirana: Leap speed buff duration increased from 2 to 2.5 Mirana: Leap attack speed rescaled from 25/50/75/100 to 40/60/80/100 Mirana: Moonlight Shadow now grants 15% movement speed bonus while invisible

Monkey King: Primal Spring manacost reduced from 130/120/110/100 to 100 Morphling: Adaptive Strike Talent now has a 300 cast range buffer for the secondary targets

Morphling: Level 10 Talent from +300 Waveform Range to +350 Morphling: Level 25 Talent from +2 Multishot Adaptive Strike to +3 Necrophos: Reaper's Scythe respawn time penalty increased from 10/20/30 to 15/30/45 Omniknight: Purification cooldown increased from 11 to 14/13/12/11 Omniknight: Base armor reduced by 1 Outworld Devourer: Fixed Arcane Orb not using mana if it misses on the target

Outworld Devourer: Arcane Orb manacost increased from 100/120/140/160 to 110/140/170/200 Ogre Magi: Bloodlust on self now grants you 30/50/70/90 Attack Speed (default is 30/40/50/60)

Pangolier: Rolling Thunder no longer gets canceled when rooted or disabled (rolls in place instead)

Pangolier: Rolling Thunder cooldown increased from 70/65/60 to 70 Pangolier: Swashbuckle manacost increased from 70/80/90/100 to 80/90/100/110 Pangolier: Shield Crash cooldown increased from 13 to 19/17/15/13 Pangolier: Fixed Shield Crash counting Spell Immune heroes

Pangolier: Level 10 Talent reduced from +2 Mana Regen to +1.5 Pudge: Base damage increased by 7 Pudge: Rot slow reduced from 17/22/27/32 to 11/18/25/32 Pugna: Base armor increased by 1 Pugna: Level 15 Talent increased from +2 Nether Ward Health to +3 Puck: Level 20 Talent from -5s Waning Rift Cooldown to -8s Queen of Pain: Sonic Wave damage increased from 290/380/470 to 320/410/500 Queen of Pain: Sonic Wave Scepter damage increased from 325/440/555 to 370/480/590 Riki: Tricks of the Trade now attacks at a slower pace, nerfed from 0.5/0.45/0.4 to 0.6/0.55/0.5 Rubick: Telekinesis lift duration rescaled from 1.5/1.75/2/2.25 to 1.1/1.5/1.9/2.3 Sand King: Caustic Finale no longer triggers when a unit is denied

Shadow Demon: Strength growth increased from 2.2 to 2.4 Shadow Fiend: Level 10 Talent reduced from 10% Spell Amplification to 8%

Shadow Fiend: Level 15 Talent reduced from +40 Movement Speed to +35 Shadow Shaman: Fixed Ether Shock effective area covered not scaling properly with cast range bonuses

Silencer: Glaives of Wisdom from 15/30/45/60% to 25/40/55/70%

Silencer: Global Silence duration increased from 4/5/6 to 4.5/5.25/6 Silencer: Level 15 Talent increased from +90 Gold/Min to +120 Slark: Base HP regen increased from 2.75 to 3.25 Slark: Shadow Dance move speed bonus increased from 30/35/40% to 30/40/50%

Spectre: Spectral Dagger manacost rescaled from 130/140/150/160 to 100/120/140/160 Spectre: Haunt illusion damage increased from 40 to 40/50/60%

Spirit Breaker: Greater Bash movespeed bonus increased from 15% to 17%

Spirit Breaker: Netherstrike's knockback now pushes the enemy twice the distance

Storm Spirit: Level 15 Talent increased from +300 Health to +400 Sven: Cleave distance increased from 570 to 625 (same as Battle Fury)

Sven: Cleave end radius increased from 300 to 330 (same as Battle Fury)

Terrorblade: Base HP regen reduced from 3 to 1.5 Terrorblade: Reflection illusion now disappears when the reflection slow debuff is removed

Terrorblade: Sunder minimum HP rescaled from 25% to 35/30/25%

Terrorblade: Sunder cast range reduced from 550 to 475 Timbersaw: Whirling Death attribute reduction now considers bonus attributes (instead of only base)

Timbersaw: Whirling Death attribute reduction lowered from 15% to 13%

Tiny: Tree Grab area damage reduced from 100% to 30/40/50/60%

Treant Protector: Leech Seed duration increased from 4.5 to 5.25 (1 extra pulse)

Tusk: Ice Shards duration reduced from 7 to 4/5/6/7 Tusk: Snowball Speed reduced from 675 to 600/625/650/675 Tusk: Frozen Sigil no longer provides flying vision (ground only now)

Underlord: Firestorm overtime percentage based damage no longer affects Roshan/Ancients

Underlord: Dark Rift manacost from 75/150/225 to 100/200/300 Undying: Tombstone spawn interval improved from 4.5/4/3.5/3 to 4/3.5/3/2.5 Undying: Level 15 Talent increased from +30 Decay Duration to +50 Undying: Level 20 Talent increased from +4 Tombestone Attacks to +6 Ursa: Base armor increased by 2 Venomancer: Poison Nova duration increased from 16 to 18 seconds

V isage: Grave Chill duration reduced from 3.25/4.5/5.75/7 to 3/4/5/6 Warlock: Chaotic Offering Golem health increased from 1000/1500/2000 to 1000/2000/3000

Warlock: Chaotic Offering Golem Permnaent Immolation DPS increased from 30/40/50 to 30/50/70 Weaver: Health regen increased from 1.5 to 2.5 Weaver: The Swarm attack damage from 14/16/18/20 to 18/20/22/24 Wi ndranger: Powershot damage increased from 180/260/340/420 to 180/270/360/450 Windranger: Focus Fire attack speed increased from 350 to 400 Windranger: Focus Fire now always fires on the target unless you are attacking another target, or pressed stop and are not moving.

Winter Wyvern: Winter's Curse duration increased from 3.25/4/4.75 to 4/4.75/5.5 seconds

Winter Wyvern: Winter's Curse attack speed bonus reduced from 85 to 55 Wraith King: Wraithfire Blast manacost rescaled from 140 to 95/110/125/140 Wraith King: Wraithfire Blast cooldown rescaled from 8 to 11/10/9/8 Wraith King: Level 10 Talent changed from +40 Wraithfire DPS to +1.5s Wraithfire Blast Slow Duration

Witch Doctor: Maledict cooldown increased from 20 to 50/40/30/20 Zeus: Level 15 Talent increased from +1% Static Field to +1.5%