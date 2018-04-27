A cheat note for guests of the World Cup 2018: learn how to behave in the stadium

In 2018 thousands of soccer fans from all over the world are coming to Ekaterinburg for the soccer World Cup. The Ural capital is getting ready for the massive arrival of people from different countries: nameplates of public transport stops and menus in restaurants are being translated. But it is still might be difficult to get around in an unknown city. That is why E1.RU prepared a series of materials for guests.

За перевод мы благодарим лингвистический центр «Талисман».

To get to the World Cup, you need to make a lot of efforts. Wait for the start of sales, spend a lot of money on the ticket, get a passport fan … So it will be painstaking to unintentionally violate the rules of FIFA and get kicked off from the match not being able to see the finals. The hardworking organizers made up a long list of prohibitions. Readers of E1.RU won't have to study the documents, but have a look at our pictures.

How to get to the stadium?

The main thing that you need to take with you to the match is a ticket and a fan passport (FAN ID). The organizers recommend to come in advance not to get stuck in the queue. Provident football fans will not get bored: sponsors will entertain the audience before the game.

At the entrance everybody will be inspected. You can go to the stadium not earlier than three hours before the start of the regular match and four hours before the opening match and the final. To park your car, you need to get a pass.

How not to run into trouble?

Do not take other people's places, do not make noise or shout, do not mind inspecting your car. Hand over large and forbidden objects to the storage room. Behave politely and respectfully, and guards won't have to make you leave.

Briefly about behavior rules:

It goes without saying, you must not damage buildings, property, trees and bushes, build bonfires, take drugs, litter and fight, so to say at the World Cup 2018 the rules are the same as in other public places.

FIFA compiled a long list of items that can not be carried to the stadium.

Some restrictions are made for disabled people. Their strollers or electric scooters should not be wider than 700 mm and not longer than 1300 mm, and the speed of these means should not exceed 6 km / h. If the wheelchair is wider than necessary, or rides with cruising speed, its owner will not be allowed to the stadium.

What if you violated the rules?

Offensive banner, sale of pies and other violations — fine Rub 3000 -10 000 / compulsory work up to 160 hours / ban from attending matches from six months to 3 years.

Insolent drunk behavior — a fine Rub 500-1500 / arrest up to 15 days.

Smoking on the podium — a fine Rub 500-1500.

Swearing, damaging someone else's property — a fine Rub 500 — 1000 rubles / arrest up to 15 days.

Criminal liability

A serious violation of public order with the use of weapons / based on political, ideological, national or religious hatred / on public transport — a fine of Rub 300,000-500,000 / salary for 2-3 years / compulsory work up to 480 hours / 2 years / forced labor up to 5 years / imprisonment up to 5 years.