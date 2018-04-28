A cheat note for guests of the World Cup 2018: where to go in Yekaterinburg to stay your hunger

In 2018 thousands of soccer fans from all over the world are coming to Ekaterinburg for the soccer World Cup. The Ural capital is getting ready for the massive arrival of people from different countries: nameplates of public transport stops and menus in restaurants are being translated. But it is still might be difficult to get around in an unknown city. That is why E1.RU prepared a series of materials for guests.

From our «Cheat note» the readers will find out how to easily get to the downtown from the airport for a reasonable prize, where to find souvenirs, in which cafe there is Chinese cuisine and which places in Yekaterinburg are a must. The «Cheat note» will be interesting for the locals as well. For some it will help to look at the city from a new angle, for others to know where to take their guests.

There are hundreds of restaurants and cafes in Yekaterinburg. Such number can confuse anyone who is not familiar with the city. We've selected some of them in the downtown which provide a good variety of cuisine so that the visitors of the World Cup could nimbly find the place to eat according to their taste, enjoy themselves and feel absolutely at home. Our compilation will be useful for everyone.

Russian cuisine

The restaurant is designed like a Russian country house — the corresponding wallpaper with bullfinches, curtains with flowers and a cat, named Pasha could be seen here. In the menu — originally redefined Russian dishes — borsсh, Pozharsky cutlets, rabbit in sous vide, amelcorn and a cherry cake.

Average bill: Rub 700-1 500 The menu is in English and has photos of the dishes. Some waiters speak English.

Open: 11:00 am till 11:00 pm Address: Tolmachyov St, 23 Теl: 228-00-59 Website: rest-pashtet.ru rest-pashtet.ru This restaurant is specialized in grilled meat cooked in wine (the wine menu includes more than 100 kinds of wine from all over the world). Besides one can find here traditional salads, snacks, soups and homemade deserts.

Average bill: Rub 800 The menu is in English, Japanese and Chinese. The waiters speak English.

Open: From Sunday till Thursday 11.00 am till 12.00 am Friday and Sunday from 11.00 till 2.00 am Address: Belinsky, 55 Tel: 287–10–85 Website: stroganov-grill.ru stroganov-grill.ru In this restaurant one can find several traditional Russian dishes cooked according to traditional and exotic recipes. A specialty in the menu is a variant of meat dumplings taken from Perm city, called posikunchiki. One can order a dish with a duck or smoked cheese. There are no waiters here as the atmosphere is quite democratiс just like its prices.

Average bill: Rub 350 The menu is in English, by the time of the World Cup there will be a menu in Chinese, Spanish and other languages. The personnel is learning necessary words and phrases to provide a good service.

Open: 12.00 pm to 10 pm Address: Pushkin St, 12 Tel: 287–30–01 Website: dumpling-restaurant-47.business.site

The restaurant is located in one of the oldest two-storied detached house, where interiors of XIX century are recreated. The atmosphere of the time is supplemented by antique things like a fireplace and paintings. In the restaurant you can help yourself to dishes of Russian cuisine, inspired by classic French ideas of high-level gastronomy.

Average bill: Rub 2500-3000

The menu is in English and German languages without illustrations. The personnel speak English.

Open: 12.00 pm to 12.00 am Address: Malyshev St, 137 Tel: 378–81–18 Website: troekurov.ru The restaurant is located on the first floor of the hotel «Iset» which is part of the constructivist complex of buildings named «Security officers’ city». The entourage of the place reminds of the times when the did not have kitchens in their apartments and had to go to the factory-kitchen to get food. The interior of the restaurant is styled like in the 1930s. There are a lot of household items and historical pictures here. You can watch how the professional cooks are making delicious food you ordered. One can have aspic, farmer's mutton cutlets, meat dumplings, pancakes, black-currant jelly-like soft drink, red berry buns and many more things.

Average bill: Rub 300-350 The menu in English and Chinese are due by the time of World Cup-2018. You are not served by waiters here, thus anyone can choose what they want without having to use a foreign language.

Open: Monday-Thursday 11.00 am till 9.00 pm Friday and Saturday 11.00 am till 9.30 pm Sunday 12.00 pm till 9.00 pm Address: Lenin St, 69/1 Tel: 271–03–51 Website: fabrikakuhnyaekb.ru The interior of this place was meant to appeal to nostalgic feelings: the walls are painted green, the gobelin has a deer on it, the wooden skis are part of the decor as well…Soviet films on numerous TVs complement the atmosphere. In the meat pastry canteen the specialty is being cooked for you as well as borsch, fish soup, solyanka, meat dumplings and other traditional dishes. You can also try the special «Soviet» drink — stewed fruit. Beer is served with boiled crabs.

Average bill: Rub 700-900 The menu is in English, some staff speak English

Open: weekdays and Sunday 12.00 pm till 12.00 am, Fridays and Saturdays 12.00 pm till 3.00 am Address: Malyshev, 44 Tel: 271–44–46 Website: vk.com/vremya4, facebook.com/vremya4

Traditional dishes of the Russian cuisine with an original name are cooked in the restaurant «Manilov». Boar cutlets, a tongue spiced with horseradish, fish soup made with local foodstuffs and gently processed. Guests are welcomed into rooms arranged in the spirit of the 19th century mansions to experience best Russian culinary traditions.

Average bill: Rub 2000

The menu is in English and Chinese, the personnel speak Chinese

Open: 12.00pm till 12.00 am Address: Lenin St, 70 Tel: 375‑87–93 Website: maniloff-r.ru Various pies are made in «The Sunflowers». Traditional Russian dishes are complemented by Polish pirogies, fried or deep-fried. English pot pies stuffing is baked in a dough pot. The pies are served with garnish. Also here you can have some unusual desert, like ice cream made from Borodin bread.

Average bill: RUB 400 without alcohol, up to RUB 1000 with alcohol

There is no menu in the English language yet.

Open: Monday-Thursday from 10.00 am till 10.00 pm. Fridays and Saturdays from 10.00 am till 12.00 am Address: Mamin-Sybiryak St, 140 Tel: 318–01–01 Website: podsolnuhi.ru/pirogovaya

The restaurant is on the 51st floor of the skyscraper Visotsky. The design of the restaurant is lightsome and atmospheric. Guests can enjoy the view of the city from panoramic windows. One can indulge himself with the Russian cuisine as well as with European and Pan Asian dishes. The customers can select and order crabs, lobsters or shrimps from the restaurant aquarium.

The average bill is RUB 1500

The menu is in English. Some personnel speak English.

Open: Sunday to Thursday 12.00 pm till 12.00 am, Fridays and Saturdays from 12.00 pm till 2.00 am Address: Malyshev St, 51 on the 51 st floor

Tel: 200–51–51 Website: vertical51.ru The entourage of a Russian village with a furnace, strawy roofs, wagons and pots has been recreated in the restaurant «Beautiful hut» which is in the shopping mall «Greennwich». Local chefs make meat dumplings, pirogies, pies, pancakes, potato pancakes and other Russian, Ukrainian and Belorussian dishes.

Average bill: RUB 900 The menu is in English. The personnel speak English.

Open: 11.00 am till 12.00 am Address: March, 8 St, 46 (Shopping mall «Greenwich»), line 3, 0 floor

Tel: 379–33–99 Website: krasna-hata.ru Asian cuisine restaurants

Dishes here are cooked from recipes shared by cooks from Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, China, Japan and India. The restaurant has got an original decor — it looks bright and colorful and creates a chill out atmosphere in the Eastern country.

Average bill: RUB 1200

The menu is in Russian and in English. The waiters do not know foreign languages.

Open: Monday-Thursday 12.00 pm till 2.00 am, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 12.00 pm till 2.00 am Address: March, 8 St, 8D Tel: 377–65–70 Website: ekb.shikary.ru Traditions and modernity are combined in the interior decor of the Chinese cuisine cafe on the main city avenue. Colorful cats Maneki-neko, which bring good luck by beckoning in, are displayed in the windows of the cafe. Inside there are a lot of flamboyant national details like a brick wall painted with graffiti. Dishes are cooked before customers, there are different dishes of Chinese cuisine.

Average bill: RUB 500 The menu is in English and Chinese. The managers speak English.

Open: 12.00 pm till 11.00 pm Address: Lenin St, 41 Tel: +7 919 381 14 63 Website: vk.com/public157200430, facebook.com/jangsu.ekb A family couple of chefs Khan Tao and Li Van became coauthors of the restaurant project of traditional Chinese cuisine. The menu has classical Beijing duck and dishes with noodles and rice. If you prefer something more exotic, you can have chicken legs, pork years or even secular duck eggs. The cooks use original foodstuffs and flavors brought from China. Also here one can help himself to beer from Celestial Empire.

Average bill: RUB 1300

Menu is only in Russian without pictures, the waiters speak English.

Open: 12.00 pm till 11.00 pm Address: Krasnoarmeisk St, 66 Tel: 271–78–78 Website: druzhba-rest.ru «Carp in fire», «Frog legs», «Quail with crispy crust» and some more dishes of Chinese cuisine are served in the cafe «Hong Kong». From time to time different cooks from various provinces of Celestial Empire are invited here to share their new viand with the local cheffs. The interior style of the cafe is classic Chinese style.

Average bill: RUB 800-900 Menu is in English and Chinese

Open: 11.00 am till 11.00 pm Address: Kurinsky off street, 3 Tel: 383–49–39 Website: gonkong66.ru This place is designed to let you feel the atmosphere of Japan — white, red and dark brown colors prevail. The dish arsenal is enriched by classical recipes from the Land of the Rising Sun. Only fresh ingredients are used here. Fish and other sea food is delivered from Moscow by plane. You can watch how some dishes are prepared on a special Japanese cooker called teppan.

Average bill: from RUB 2000

Menu is in Russian and English, waters speak English

Open: 12.00 pm till 11.00 pm Address: Khokhryakov St, 48, floor 2 Tel: 215–91–97 Website: tikhvin-dom.ru/accretion/Restaurant-Su-Mo Not only Japanese, but also European dishes are served in the cafe of the shopping mall «Megapolis». The cafe, where only high quality fish and best sorts of rice are used, is called «Tokio». You can find a great range of sushi, rolls and other traditional dishes in the menu.

Average bill: RUB 700 Menu is in Russian with illustrations

Open: 10.00 am till 12.00 am Address: March, 8 St, 149, floor 4 Tel: 328–45–00, +7 963 054 96 38 Website: cafetokio.ru/index.php One of the first opened restaurants of Japanese cuisine in Yekaterinburg is situated in the downtown. Classical interior of the Land of the Rising Sun, traditional dishes, sets for a big and small group of people and a special menu for fans of healthy food can be found here.

Average bill: RUB 900 Menu is in Russian with pictures, the waiters speak English

Open: Sunday — Friday 12.00 pm till 12.00 am. Saturday 12.00 pm till 1.00 am Address: Malyshev St, 74 Tel: 380–66–00, additional 1, +7 922 165 98 08 Website: vasabi-rest.ru Ancient culinary traditions of Korea are carefully followed in the cafe located in the center of Yekaterinburg. National dishes of kimchi (spicy vegetable dish with sauerkraut or radish), hoe (raw fish with spices and carrots), guksu (noodles with broth) are not only unusual but also healthy.

Average bill: from RUB 600 Menu is in English and Chinese

Open: 12.00 pm till 12.00 am Address: March, 8 St, 8D Tel: +7 982 610 10 57 Website: seul-rest.com Both fastfood cafes of Vietnamese cuisine are opened by the immigrants from Northern Vietnam. The rooms look glary and lively, bright paper lanterns are hanging down from the ceiling. There are a lot of unusual exotic dishes in the menu, such as salad with banana flowers or au gratin frogs.

Average bill: Rub 600 Menus in the English and Spanish languages are to be ready by the World Cup The personnel speak Vietnamese, English and Russian languages.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 10.00 am till 10.00 pm, Fridays and Saturdays 10.00 am till 12.00 am Address: Gagarin St, 35, Lenin avenue, 41 Tel: +7 922 293 73 43 Website: vk.com/vietmon, vietmon.ru Lounge atmosphere reigns in the restaurant of Pan-Asian cuisine MOJO. Guests are welcomed to try traditional dishes of the Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisine as well as original classical recipes created by cooks.

Average bill: Rub 1 300 Menu is only in Russian with illustrations. The personnel speak English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 11.00 am till 11.00 pm, Fridays and Saturdays 11.00 am till 01.00 am, Sunday 11.00 am till 12.00 am Address: Malyshev St, 5 Tel: 200–07–07 Website: mojofood.ru Eastern cuisine

Barbecue, kebabs, Caucasian cheeses and Eastern dainties are what you can have in the restaurant «Kinza-za». What makes this place special is Eastern hospitality. You are promised not only to be well fed here but also entertained by waiters who are ready to tell you lots of interesting stories.

Average bill: Rub 850 Menu in the English language is to be ready by the World Cup. Many waiters speak English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 12.00 pm till 12.00 am, Fridays and Saturdays 12.00 pm till 01.00 am Address: Rodonitovaya St, 19 Tel: 288–25–42 Website: kinza-za-rest.ru The restaurant «Ishak» has been opened by a showman Sergey Svetlakov. The dishes of the Eastern cuisine are alternated with European, and yet are cooked from original recipes. For example, well-known salad «Olivie» is served with horsemeat. Special place is given to Uzbek cuisine, though there are Russian dishes too.

Average bill: Rub 1000

Menu is in English. The personnel speak English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 12.00 pm till 12.00 am, Fridays and Saturdays 12.00 pm till 06.00 am Address: Lunacharsky St, 128 Tel: 253–11–11 Website: ekb.eshak.ru Jeezbyz, Bugulma, Adjab Sandal and Gürze are served in the restaurant of Azerbaijan cuisine Sufra. There is a wide choice of national dishes here. Very rich furnishings — majestic arches, Eastern ornaments on the walls, latten and porcelain details of the interior create Persian atmosphere.

Average bill: Rub 1000-1200

Menu is in Russian and English. The personnel can speak some English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 12.00 pm till 11.00 pm, Fridays and Saturdays 12.00 pm till 12.00 am Address: Voevodin, 8 Tel: 215–81–81 Address: Sheinkman St, 75 Tel: 219–81–81 Website: sufraekb.ru Homespun carpets, clay pots, old photos on the walls and other details of the interior in the restaurant «Khmely Sunely» remind of Tbilisi. From the same city came flavors and traditions to trust dough to only women. So the chef here is a woman. Right in the hall a furnace is erected where griddle-cakes and Georgian cheese— pies are cooked.

Average bill: Rub 1500

Menu is in Russian and English. The personnel speak English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 12.00 pm till 12.00 pm, Fridays and Saturdays 12.00 pm till 02.00 am Address: Lenin St, 69/10 Tel: 350–63–18 Website: hmeli.ru Mutton, chick-pea, barberry, chicken, moong dal, quail eggs, lamb — in a teahouse Plov there is always a choice from five-six kinds of pilaf. National dishes from the Middle Asia are the main ones in the menu. Flat cakes and kutabys for them are baked in a real tandoor. As for the drinks, katuk and sour cream are brought here right from Uzbekistan.

Average bill: Rub 700 Menu is in English. The personnel can speak some English.

Open: Thursday, Friday and Saturday 12.00 pm till 02.00 am, Monday, Tuesday Wednesday and Sunday 12.00 pm till 01.00 am Address: Vainer, 9, floor 4 Tel: 356–56–00 Address: March 8 St, 46, floor 3 Tel: 311–05–11 Website: vk.com/plov_project, facebook.com/PLOV.group

Famous Caucusian feasts can be experienced here in the restaurant of Georgian cuisine «Badridjani». The cooks work from the recipes of different regions of Georgia, mainly the dishes are with meat — khinkali, kharcho, char-grilled chicken. In the wine menu besides wine there is grape brandy besides wine.

Average bill: Rub 1500

Menu is in Russian with photos. The waiters speak English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 12.00 pm-12.00 am, Friday and Saturday 12.00 pm till 02.00 am Address: Vostochny, 72 Tel: 305–05–46 Website: бадри.рф European cuisine

Strudel, pork fore-shank, wurst and other must dishes of German and Austrian cuisine are made in the cafe «Lisa i Fazan». They meant to recreate the atmosphere of Burgerg house here. Live music is on Fridays and Saturdays.

Average bill: Rub 700 Menu is in Russian without photos. The personnel speaks only English. So foreigners will have to use the gesture language to be understood.

Open: 12.00 pm — 12.00 am Address: Belinsky St, 200 Tel: +7 922 126 35 47, 210–41–45 Website: lisafazan.ru On the other side of the city administration building is a German beer restaurant Ratskeller, the name of which is translated as city hall basement. Guests are welcomed to the homemade food and Octoberferst all year round. The widest range of beer from Germany is in this restaurant. One can find the most popular and quite rare sorts.

Average bill: Rub 1500

Menu is in Russian and English. The waiters speak English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 12.00 pm — 12.00 am. Friday and Saturday 12.00 pm till 02.00 am Address: March 8, 8B Tel: 317–18–63 Website: ratskeller.ru Classic pasta and pizza in the menu of this restaurant are complemented with some findings od the local chefs. Stakes, seafood, ravioli, risotto and other dishes are cooked from the recipes from Italy.

Average bill: Rub 2000

Menu is in English. The waiters speak English.

Open: 11.00 am till 12.00 am Address: March 8, 46, shopping mall «Greenwich» line 3, floor 3 Tel: 253–72–77 Website: truffaldina.ru Near the underground station «1905 square» in an ancient building is a tavern, which was opened by the natives of Serbia. Here the guests will be offered Shopska salad, Pljeskavica and cevapi. The dishes here are of very big sizes. The waiters are leaders of Serbian expat community in Yekaterinburg.

Average bill: Rub 900 Menu is only in Russian. You can count on waiters’ help in choosing the right dish as they speak Russian, Serbian and English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 12.00 pm till 12.00 am, Friday — Saturday 12.00 pm till 01.00 am Address: Teatralny avenue, 5a Tel: 206–00–46 Website: vk.com/public66879008

This modern restaurant with a wide range of sea creature dishes has recently been opened. There are crabs from Kamchatka and Murmansk, mussels, fish snacks and seafood in the menu. White sorts of wine prevail in the menu.

Average bill: Rub 1500

Menu is in Russian without photos, but the personnel speak English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 12.00 pm till 12.00 am, Friday-Saturday from 12.00 till 02.00 Address: Khokhryakov, 23 Tel: 271–03–40 Website: gady.me The chefs of the restaurant «Kryushon» use recipes of a European province. The main advantages of these dishes are their freshness and satiety. Guests are served with French and Italian dishes and, of course, cruchon — mixture of wine, champagne and lace with fruit.

Average bill: Rub 1500-2000

Menu is in English. The waiters speak English.

Open: 12.00 pm till 12.00 am Address: March 8, 50 Tel: 361–91–61 Website: cruchon-restaurant.ru/ru A wide range of pasta, ravioli, bruschetta, pizza is provided in the restaurant Maccheroni. There is a cosy second floor, the window overlooks a lively crossroad in the middle of the downtown.

Average bill: Rub 500-600 Menu is in English. Some waiters speak English.

Open: 24/7 Address: Lenin St, 40 Tel: 222–19–02 Website: maccheroniciao.ru All kinds of seafood are cooked in the mediterranean restaurant «Stanly Port». One can find fresh fish, calamaris, devilfish and octopuses. The windows of the restaurant overlook Iset river.

Average bill: Rub 3000

Menu is in English. The waiters speak English.

Open: 12.00 pm till 12.00 am Address: Gorky St, 10a Tel: 355–19–55 Website: port-s.ru Italian salads, mediterranean fish, marble stakes and Caucasian kebabs are in the menu of the restaurant «James». There also are dishes for vegetarians and those who are on a diet. European classic wines as well as interesting samples from Australia and Latin America and classic Irish and German drafts are in the wine menu.

Average bill: Rub 1500

Menu is in English. The personnel speak English.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 10.00 am till 02.00 am, Saturday 12.00 pm till 02.00 am Address: Mamin Sybiryak, 58 Tel: 317–18–02 Website: james-resta.ru Bars in Yekaterinburg

Shot bar «Oil»

There is a shot-constructer in the bar, where you can make a drink on your own. There are cocktails like «Ural», «Fuel», «Petrol Pipe» in the menu, music and dances in the program.

Open: Monday — Saturday 09.00 pm till 07.00 am Address: Voevodin St, 1 Tel: 20–603–20 Website: vk.com/neftbarekb

The Yankee Bar One of the first in Yekaterinburg that serves craft beer. The drink is brewed in Zarechny city near the Ural capital. The guests are offered burgers and meat snacks.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 04.00 pm till 01.00 am, Friday and Saturday 04.00 pm till 03.00 am Address: Tolmachyov St, 25 Tel: 346–38–02 Website: vk.com/theyankeebar

Bar «Gossip»

So many different cocktails are there in the bar «Gossip». Mostly young people come here, who smoke chillum, have a great time and, of course, gossip. In the summer there will probably be opened a summer patio. By the way there is also a «Noodle shop», where Pan-Asian cuisine is cooked — wok noodles, rice in boxes and many other things. Both places are designed in an industrial style with lots of concrete, bricks and armature.

Open: 06.00 pm till the last client.

Address: Kuibyshev St, 61 Tel: 372-51-96 Bar «Lovecraft»

12 types of craft beer, for example, light wheaten ale in a Belgium style with zest and spices are served not far from the underground station «1905 square». There is a wide range of bottle beer here.

Open: Sunday-Thursday 05.00 pm till 11.00 pm, Friday and Saturday 05.00 pm till 02.00 am Address: Malyshev St, 31V Tel: +7 912 657 52 35 Website: vk.com/lovecraft_ekb Bar InTouch

A small bar, where sometimes local bands perform, where people mix cocktails and smoke chillum. Guests can play board gams for free.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 06.00 pm till 03.00 am, Friday and Saturday 06.00 pm till 03.00 am, Friday and Saturday 06.00 pm till 05.00 am Address: Roza Luksemburg, 23 Tel: 7 902 441 84 70 Website: intouchbar.ru Old Fashioned bar Coziness is created by old-fashioned floor lamps, shelves with books and other details of decor. Classic unusual cocktails and original dishes are cooked here.

Open: Sunday — Thursday 06.00 pm till 02.00, Friday and Saturday 06.00 pm till 08.00 pm Address: Krasnoarmeskaya St, 32 Tel: +7 953 601 34 91 Website: ofbar.ru Bar Lift 12 It's not just a bar, but an actively used concert stage. Famous and beginning musicians are playing here.

Open: Friday and Saturday 11.00 till 09.00 Address: March 8 St, 12 a Tel: 271–50–50 Website: vk.com/lift12official

New Bar A great variety of cocktails can be found in the «New bar» in the center of Yekaterinburg. Inside you can play a board game or read a book. Every week concerts of popular and little-known performers are held here.

Open: 06.00 pm till 06.00 am Address: March 8 St, 8d Tel:+7 953 606 76 84 Website: vk.com/newbarekb

Gordons Bar A Scottish bar, where creating the right interior and menu compilation was done with special care. Traditional drinks were not forgotten either — blended and single malt whiskey from Scotland.

Open: 12.00 pm till 11.00 pm Address: Krylov St, 27 Tel: 389–19–91 Website: doctorscotch.ru/bar Doctor Scotch Pub Right in front of the pub is a bust of Patrick Leopold Gordon — a military theoretic and team-mate of Peter I. Scottish subject, he served in Russia for 30 years. There is a quite a range in assortment of strong alcoholic drinks from British islands. From time to time concerts of cover-bands, jazz bands, stand up comics.

Open: 12.00 pm till 02.00 am Address: Malyshev, 56 a Tel: 371–43–63 Website: doctorscotch.ru/doctor

Bar «Televizor»

The bar is in the basement, where different sport competitions are broadcast. Six sorts of beer, some kinds of cider, new and exclusive alcoholic drinks are served in «Televizor».

Open: Sunday — Thursday 05.00 pm till 02.00 am, Friday and Saturday 05.00 pm till 04.00 am Address: Radishchev St, 4 Tel: 278–49–99 Website: vk.com/bartelevizor

Pub Ben Hall

Performances of music groups and dancers, games and discos take place in the pub Ben Hall. There are more than 150 sorts of single malt whisky.

Open: Monday-Thursday 12.00 pm till 12.00 am, Friday 12.00 pm till 04.00 am, Saturday 03.00 pm till 04.00 am, Sunday 03.00 pm till 12.00 am Address: Narodnaya Volya St, 65 Tel: 213–65–84, 251–63–68 Website: benhall.ru