Cheat note for guests of the World Cup 2018. Souvenir map of Yekaterinburg

In 2018 thousands of soccer fans from all over the world are coming to Ekaterinburg for the soccer World Cup. The Ural capital is getting ready for the massive arrival of people from different countries: nameplates of public transport stops and menus in restaurants are being translated. But it is still might be difficult to get around in an unknown city. That is why E1.RU prepared a series of materials for guests.

The Ural capital is having more and more symbols of its own. Over the past few years, there have appeared some «patriotic» brands, and the people even chose the city's logo. Now the inscription «ЕКАТ-ЕРИН-БУРГ» can be found everywhere — on signs and posters, T-shirts and even sewer hatches. Once the guests could take away only postcards with views of the Urals or magnets made of fake malachite, now the city symbols look really modern and stylish.

Nevertheless, there are not so many places in Yekaterinburg where you can buy a souvenir. We studied the map of the city and put on it all the shops of branded Ural things.

“El"

This souvenir shop has recently been opened in Yeltsin center. Now here you can find jewelry, clothes, interior items with symbols of Yekaterinburg. For example, mugs with mosquitoes from the famous «Made in Ural» brand, raincoats with bears and spruce trees or unusual concrete magnets symbolizing a severe Ural character. Many things are handmade and are sold in just a few copies, so they are quite expensive. For example, a basket for small items will cost Rub 1500.

Open: 10:00 to 21:00 Address: Boris Yeltsin St, 3 Museum of Architecture and Design

Unique publications dedicated to the architecture of Yekaterinburg can be found in the library store on the second floor of the museum. New publications connected with expositions are constantly being sold here. A series released by the museum fund is always on sale. It tells about six architectural styles of the Sverdlovsk region — baroque, eclecticism, classicism, modernism, neoclassicism and constructivism. One volume costs Rub 1,100.

There are some cheaper souvenirs in the museum, though. Mugs, magnets, plates with a water hammer and other machines are exhibited in the exposition «The History of the Industrial Urals» in front of the museum. You can find branded museum calendars here as well as a game «Memo» about architecture of different styles.

Free small exhibitions are displayed in the library store from time to time. For example, since the beginning of 2018 there is an exposition «Coins of Yekaterinburg» from the personal collection of the historian Vadim Mosin.

Open: from Wednesday to Sunday from 11:00 pm to 07:00 pm, during holidays every day Address: Gorky St, 4а Salon of gifts «Inpro»

A variety of items with symbols of Yekaterinburg are sold in a gift shop. If you buy a light reflector here, it will have the logo of the Ural capital. If you take a wall clock, Sevastyanov's house from Plotinki will be on it. A wooden magnet EKAT-ERIN-BURG, a housekeeper in the form of a ridge, sweetshirts and T-shirts are on sale. Mint chocolate with honey «Ural» costs Rub 220.

Open: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Address: Bolshoy department store, Malysheva St, 71 City Center of Contemporary Art In the Yekaterinburg Center of Contemporary Art there are exhibitions of young artists, lectures on important social phenomena and meetings with interesting people. Also there is a small shop here, in which nice little things are sold with the Urals flair. Rings, brooches, earrings and other decorations made of concrete, postcards and stickers, pencils and pens, mugs and catalogs. And, of course, Made In Ural t-shirts with a branded mosquito worth about Rub 1,300.

Open: Tuesday to Sunday from 12:00 pm to 08:00 pm Address: Dobrolyubov St, 19a, 2nd floor

Ural Souvenir

A small souvenir shop is located near the waterfront of the city pond, in the ancient building of the gold-alloy laboratory, built in the second half of the XIX century. The building now is in a bad condition, but very beautiful inside. Ornaments from the Ural stone, plates, magnets, malachite boxes, figures from casting, scarves from Nina Ruchkina and books devoted to Yekaterinburg and the Sverdlovsk region are an excellent prey for the guests of the city.

Open: Monday to Saturday from 11:00 am to 09:00 pm, Sunday from 12:00 pm to 08:00 pm Address: Pervomaiskaya St, 1 / Gorky, 4a "Art Bird"

This art gallery sells a lot of things, which you can take with you in memory of Yekaterinburg. For example, cards with drawings of the city (Rub35 per piece) or ceramic panels with the White Tower and the circus (Rub 750). Books telling stories about outstanding musicians and artists of the Ural capital are sold here. «Sverdlovsk rock encyclopedia», «Malachite guitars», the album «Misha Brusilovsky. The Artist's World» will interest appreciators wherever they are from.

Open: from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm Address: Engels St, 15 History Museum of Yekaterinburg

Learn all about the origins of Yekaterinburg and get something to remember about the Ural capital in the museum. Souvenirs here are also with a taste of history — on notebooks, canvas bags, thermal mugs depict ancient photographs, for example, the Metenkov House and the Water Tower on Plotinka. The bag will cost Rub500, a notebook in Rub150, a mug in Rub 600.

Open: Monday and Friday from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm, Tuesday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 06:00 pm, on weekends from 11:00 am to 06:00 pm. Address: Karla Liebknecht St, 26 Alley of Artists

Jewel-boxes and statuettes from Ural stones, jewelry, ancient coins and pennons, paintings of local artists can be found on a small open-air market. Once the merchants stood on Lenin Avenue near the square of 1905, that's why the name «Alley of Artists» was left for them even after moving to the metro station «Geologicheskaya». Prices here are low, sometimes you can get a string of stone beads for Rub100, and the picture will cost three times cheaper than you would pay for it in the art salon.

Open: during daytime Address: crossroad of March 8 St and Kuibyshev St "Our Urals"

A whole line of patriotic Ural books is sold in the company «Our Ural». From these books one can learn more about the mainland of the Russian state: some books are written in English, German and Chinese. There are publications about great people from the Urals, Ural cuisine, about the sights of the region with photos and routes. The price for a copy is from Rub 480 to 1000. The guide «Our Yekaterinburg. More, than the Red Line» will cost Rub 150, a set of 15 postcards with views of the Urals — Rub 120.

Open: Monday to Friday from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm Address: Belinsky St, 83, 10 floor

"Sysert porcelain"

The porcelain factory in the satellite city of Yekaterinburg is partly owned by the Ekaterinburg Diocese, and therefore has for many years specialized in the production of iconostases and other Orthodox products for many years. However, a few years ago quite different plates and mugs began to emerge from here: the series «Constructivism» and «Ural Rock» were set up at the plant. Now you can buy dishes decorated with the Iset Hotel or the House of Printing. Mugs with quotes from the songs of the band «Sansara» are also sold here. The price of the mug is Rub 230, the plates — Rub 350.

Open: 10:00 am to 09:00 pm Address: Malyshev St, 41 "Symphony of Gifts"

Not far from the Temple-on-the-Blood there is a shop with a variety of souvenirs: interior items and paintings from stone, photo albums, spectacle cases and birch bark boxes, paintings and prooflike minerals. And there are books about the Urals, for example, the famous «Malachite Box» by Bazhov, «Famous Architectural Monuments» and «Sverdlovsk Region in English.» Original cards «Hello from Ekaterinburg» will cost Rub300.

Open: Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 07:00 pm, on weekends from 11:00 am to 04:00 pm Address: Proletarskaya St, 11 "House of Books"

"House of Books" is located in the very city center, next to the square of 1905, Hotel Haytt, Yeltsin Center and famous Vainer Street. Here in the department with books about nature there is a wide range of books dedicated to the Urals. For example, a gift edition, a convenient guide card (price from Rub100) with the top-10 most interesting places in Yekaterinburg and the region. For foreign guests — books in English and English-speaking shop assistants.

There are also souvenirs in the «House of Books». And not only traditional — magnets, plates, mugs, but also unique, made by masters of Russian folk crafts. A special place should be given to the Ural souvenir. For example, a magnificent miniature of 15 Ural stones with the Mistress of Copper Mountain will cost a little more than Rub 2000.

Open: from 10:00 am to 08:00 pm Address: st. Valeka, 12