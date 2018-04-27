Ещё
A cheat note for guests of the World Cup 2018: emergency phrase book for staying in Yekaterinburg
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

A cheat note for guests of the World Cup 2018: emergency phrase book for staying in Yekaterinburg 

e1.ru 1 час назад
Фото: e1.ru
In 2018 thousands of soccer fans from all over the world are coming to Ekaterinburg for the soccer World Cup. The Ural capital is getting ready for the massive arrival of people from different countries: nameplates of public transport stops and menus in restaurants are being translated. But it is still might be difficult to get around in an unknown city. That is why E1.RU prepared a series of materials for guests.
За перевод мы благодарим лингвистический центр «Талисман».
Yekaterinburg has been preparing for a long time for the arrival of fans of the World Cup. The roads are being repaired, facades of buildings are renovated, benches are placed in boulevards … Employees of hotels and restaurants do not hang behind — they learn English, so as to answer the question of foreign customers «where is the light switch in the room» or «what's so strange on my plate».
Alas, not all locals have succeeded in learning foreign languages. If you're lucky, you can stumble upon a passer-by who traveled all over Europe and easily quotes Shakespeare in the original. However, the majority are only able to pronounce «hello» and «made in China». Use our phrase book to chat with them and get the information you need.
e1.ru: последние новости
A cheat note for guests of the World Cup 2018: transportation of Ekaterinburg A cheat note for guests of the World Cup 2018: learn how to behave in the stadium В Екатеринбурге прокуратура через суд потребовала закрыть «Пассаж»
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Чемпион ОИ испугался «задней» от Родченкова75
Российские хоккеисты отказываются возвращаться в сборную11
Бьорндален перешел на собак20
«Тренер предлагал мне интим четыре раза»274
Стало известно о судьбе Крушельницкого23
Видео
00:27
Француз забил гол рукой и сознался
Футбол
02:11
Чемпион ОИ испугался «задней» от Родченкова
Зимние виды спорта
04:00
«Пойдем в суд»: WADA и МОК объединились против РФ
Лыжный спорт Статьи
02:55
Россия заработает на футболе миллиарды долларов
Футбол Политика
01:00
Безногий мальчик сыграл в футбол с Диего Марадоной
Футбол
00:35
Аргентинский футболист промазал по воротам с метра
Футбол
02:22
Ефимова вызвала пересуды эротическим фото
Летние виды спорта
00:41
Американец сравнил Емельяненко с козлом
MMA
02:39
Шарапова покинула элиту
Теннис
06:19
Букмекеры не поверили в «Реал»
Футбол
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение