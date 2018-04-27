A cheat note for guests of the World Cup 2018: emergency phrase book for staying in Yekaterinburg

In 2018 thousands of soccer fans from all over the world are coming to Ekaterinburg for the soccer World Cup. The Ural capital is getting ready for the massive arrival of people from different countries: nameplates of public transport stops and menus in restaurants are being translated. But it is still might be difficult to get around in an unknown city. That is why E1.RU prepared a series of materials for guests.

За перевод мы благодарим лингвистический центр «Талисман».

Yekaterinburg has been preparing for a long time for the arrival of fans of the World Cup. The roads are being repaired, facades of buildings are renovated, benches are placed in boulevards … Employees of hotels and restaurants do not hang behind — they learn English, so as to answer the question of foreign customers «where is the light switch in the room» or «what's so strange on my plate».

Alas, not all locals have succeeded in learning foreign languages. If you're lucky, you can stumble upon a passer-by who traveled all over Europe and easily quotes Shakespeare in the original. However, the majority are only able to pronounce «hello» and «made in China». Use our phrase book to chat with them and get the information you need.