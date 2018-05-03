Австралийский подросток полез в грязь, чтобы спасти увязшего по уши кенгуренка

Два 19-летних австралийца спасли маленького кенгуру из пересохшего русла реки Непин на окраине Сиднея. Они проезжали мимо на мотоциклах и заметили, что в грязи кто-то барахтается. Это оказался маленький кенгуренок, который забрел сюда в поисках воды и по уши увяз.

Источник: 9News

Один из парней, Джек, принес 30-метровую веревку, а второй, Ник, обвязал ее вокруг талии и пополз на выручку к животному, которое уже еле шевелило лапами. Он дал другу сигнал, и тот вытянул обоих из болота.

Когда все выбрались на берег, юноши передали кенгуру команде спасения животных WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue.

«Если такое случится еще раз, мы сделаем то же самое», — заверили они.

Сейчас зверь приходит в себя: он долго лежал в болоте и пострадал от обезвоживания и голода, а еще покрылся толстой коркой засохшей грязи. Спасатели аккуратно отмыли его теплой водой, постарались успокоить и напоили.

Kangaroo rescued from mud — Agnes Banks — WIRES

What a difference a few days makes! Huge thanks again to Nick and Jack who conducted the amazing rescue of a young male eastern grey kangaroo from the thick mud at Agnes Banks.

WIRES volunteer Josey went out to collect him from the young men. He'd been stuck in thick mud/clay but we have no idea for how long.

'Lucas' as Nick & Jack named him is now in care with WIRES volunteer, Desley. Without knowing how long he was struggling to get out of this clay pit, we don't know the extent of his exertion and he is still at risk of myopathy which sadly can be fatal.

He was totally covered in thick clay and cold and exhausted. Once sedated, he was slowly warmed, then washed in tepid water to get rid of all clay that was coating him, then warmed up again slowly to get his body temperature up and given warm fluids.

As you can see, Lucas is doing well, he is moving well and is alert, however he is still being closely monitored for signs of myopathy. We all hope he will make a full recovery.

You can see the rescue footage taken by Jack and their interview with Channel 9 https://www.9news.com.au/national/2018/04/23/18/03/agnes-banks-boys-rescue-kangaroo-from-mud Опубликовано WIRES 24 апреля 2018 г.

Кенгуру уже выглядит здоровым, но сотрудники службы спасения животных опасаются риска миопатии — болезни мышц.