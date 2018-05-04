Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Radicals Commemorate Odessan Massacre With Grotesque Demonstration

Hundreds of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis are marching in Odessa. This is how today's followers of Bandera celebrate the anniversary of the May 2nd tragedy. They consider the massacre in the trade union building to be one of the most important dates in Ukraine's history. They want this day to become a national holiday. The demonstration is accompanied by a cortège of police cars. All day today, the radicals have been trying to scare and provoke the civilians that gathered on Kulikovo Pole Square. The commemorative campaign was spontaneous, but thousands of people participated.

The country's top government officials didn't even mention the tragedy. Maidan authorities still haven't found those who burnt and killed those Odessites four years ago.

Anton Lyadov has the details.

"Scumbag! Bastard! We should hang you!"

"You should be staked, you creep!"

They know their forces aren't equal, but they're still attacking their agitators powering through the crowd, the police, and the guards.

"Why are you pushing us away from this scumbag?"

"If we hit him once, he won't come here again".

"We need to punch him in the face".

Tough, fit guys in black T-shirts that say «national block» came in sunglasses and shorts to the place where 48 people died four years ago. They raised a mocking black-and-red flag over Kulikovo Pole Square, where it all began four years ago. People who came to honor the victims were asked a question on-camera to see if they'd pass the patriotism test.

"For Russia? What else? For Ukraine?"

In an online video, people were warned not to cry or bring flowers on May 2nd.

"Don't turn our holiday into a reason to mourn, don't walk around town with your flowers and wreaths, just stay home".

Despite this, people have been openly bringing flowers to the site of the tragedy all day. By the trade union building, people released black balloons and white doves into the sky to commemorate everyone who died four years ago.

"I ask them all to forgive me for not being there with them. They all gave their lives, and I'm still here. I don't know what this is, what's happening. We can't bring flowers. We're always afraid. We can't wear red ribbons. We can't wear a St. George's ribbon. Why not?"

"Bandera's dogs, get out of Odessa!"

Tamara Mileva, mother of Ivan and Evgeny Milevs: «They're just bringing more pain. This time they ripped the flowers out of the grave. They say time heals, but it doesn't. I'd sometimes see a pretty girl in the street, and think that she'd make a good wife for my Vanya. They could've had kids, like none of this ever happened».

Her son, Ivan Milev was 34. He's on the right in this picture with his twin brother Zhenya. He was the one who identified Ivan's burnt body with a picture. He was found between the 2nd and 3rd floors of the trade union building.

Tamara Mileva: «The scariest part was that the experts said he was conscious for a few more minutes. He was burning alive, and he was fully conscious of it».

Evgeny Milev, Ivan Milev's brother: «I hate myself for not stopping him. I had no idea he'd stay on the porch of the trade union building until the end. He tried to protect the entrance from rocks and firebombs».

There were 48 victims on the list that was published two weeks after the massacre. 32 died of smoke inhalation, ten jumped to their deaths, and six died due to gunshot wounds. Almost each of these deaths can be recreated from the footage. Here are double-barreled shotguns and Makarov guns. Here's another one with a pump-action shotgun that can take down several people with one shot. However, none of the shooters were ever prosecuted.

Evgeny Milev: «There were people manning roadblocks; they were armed, and they were brought from the roadblocks to Odessa on May 2nd. A few days earlier, Parubiy brought them apparel and probably guns. All those people took part in the events, even the managers of soccer ultras. None of them are wanted by the authorities; nobody's looking for them».

These are the recordings of emergency services' conversations when people could still have been saved.

— Why do you need us there now? What's on fire? Just the tents?

— The tents.

— They don't pose a threat to anything.

If you watch Ukrainian TV channels today, you may think that the people in the trade union building burnt themselves down. It's almost like there weren't those who beat the ones who escaped with batons. It's almost like the dozens of people arrested for simply supporting the wrong ideas didn't exist. It's been four years, and the investigation is still not finished. For some reason, Maidan's objectors ended up in jail. Evgeny Mefyodov, a Russian citizen, is still behind bars. They let him out once but arrested him again on different charges.

Igor Mefyodov, Evgeny Mefyodov's father: «He's accused of attempting to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and attempting to overthrow the government. He's also accused of sedition».

To this day, they often prevent foreign journalists from entering the country to find out what happened.

Serg Marks, the President of the Global Civilians' Rights platform: «We expected an Italian journalist, Giorgio Bianchi, to visit us today. At the airport in Kiev, they sent him back. Last year, they didn't let four French journalists come through. Basically, they don't let people here so that they can't shed any light on the events».

Frank Schuman, a journalist: «A mass murder took place in Odessa on May 2nd, 2014. This case still hasn't been solved. That's the problem. Who was behind this crime? What were their motives? Who was the main initiator of that massacre? Until this problem is resolved, until we get some answers to our questions, this will remain Europe's problem».

This is how Ukrainian nationalists see it. It's like an interview from another planet.

Odessan nationalist: «I don't see a crime there. In a nutshell, those weren't people. This is what I think».

After these words, it becomes clear why hundreds of online videos with proof don't convince the investigation. In the trade union building, where dozens of people suffocated, they sell lunch packages for 75 hryvnias, and host banquets and weddings.