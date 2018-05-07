Ещё
Putin Thanks the Outgoing Government for Withstanding Sanctions
Putin Thanks the Outgoing Government for Withstanding Sanctions 

The Russian economy has overcome the slide in oil prices and the attempted sanction pressure, according to Vladimir Putin's statement at a Kremlin meeting with government members. The President also stressed that the cabinet managed to ensure the growth of the Russian economy.
President Putin: «The overall sustainability of the economy has improved. It has overcome the slide in oil prices, the attempted sanction pressure, and the global fluctuations. The government has coped with a recession, converting it into a recovery in many sectors of the economy. On the whole, the economy is beginning to grow.
At the same time, not only stability was achieved, but also a new macroeconomic reality was formed, one with low inflation. This is a major achievement by the Russian government and the central bank. It paves the way for further development in launching large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects as well as taking measures to enhance the business environment of small and medium-sized business».
