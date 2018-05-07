Putin Thanks the Outgoing Government for Withstanding Sanctions

The Russian economy has overcome the slide in oil prices and the attempted sanction pressure, according to Vladimir Putin's statement at a Kremlin meeting with government members. The President also stressed that the cabinet managed to ensure the growth of the Russian economy.

President Putin : «The overall sustainability of the economy has improved. It has overcome the slide in oil prices, the attempted sanction pressure, and the global fluctuations. The government has coped with a recession, converting it into a recovery in many sectors of the economy. On the whole, the economy is beginning to grow.

At the same time, not only stability was achieved, but also a new macroeconomic reality was formed, one with low inflation. This is a major achievement by the Russian government and the central bank. It paves the way for further development in launching large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects as well as taking measures to enhance the business environment of small and medium-sized business».